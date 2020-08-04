Edison Nation Provides Update on Edison Nation Medical’s Sales Activity with Government Customers

/EIN News/ -- Bethlehem, PA, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edison Nation Medical, a division of Edison Nation, Inc., is pleased to provide an update on its sales activity to government based customers of the Company’s Personal Protective Equipment (“PPE”) and its proprietary hand sanitizer, Purple Mountain Clean.

Since the launch of Edison Nation Medical during the first quarter of this year, the Company has achieved the following sales accomplishments:

Received a three-year contract with a large US County, with two twelve-month renewals, to deliver its private label Purple Mountain Clean hand sanitizer as 1-Gallon Hand Sanitizer Gel and 1-Gallon Hand Sanitizer Liquid.

Participated in a state gown contract that has been partially fulfilled as of the current date.

Received and delivered the fulfillment of a state contract for nitrile gloves.

Received an order for protective cloth masks for 100 locations within the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

Received and delivered on multiple orders for protective masks to a governmental agency in the State of California.

Received and delivered on multiple orders for hand sanitizer for multiple counties within the State of California.

As previously announced, through Global Clean Solutions, LLC, the Company recently completed the formulation and production of its private label hand sanitizer, Purple Mountain Clean. Purple Mountain Clean is made in the USA, 70% ethyl alcohol, is produced as fresh gel and spray formulas and is packaged in multiple sizes ranging from a 2oz gel push cap up to a 275-gallon tote.

“With our current sales pipeline comprised of commercial and government contracts, we have sales in all stages from initial request for quotations, awarded contracts and confirmed sales in varying stages of delivery,” said Edison Nation Chief Executive Officer Chris Ferguson. “We are pleased with the initial results of our growing Personal Protective Equipment and hand sanitizer business and look forward to continued growth.”

Edison Nation Medical

The Company’s medical division, Edison Nation Medical, has launched its online portal for hospitals, government agencies and distributors to access its catalog of Personal Protective Equipment. The site can be found at www.edisonnationmedical.com .

About Edison Nation, Inc.

Edison Nation, Inc. (EDNT), is a multifaceted ecosystem which fosters innovation and drives IP, media and consumer products. Edison offers innovation sourcing, product design, sales, manufacturing, and fulfillment services. Edison Nation’s model is to source innovative ideas to launch internally or license to brand partners. Edison Nation hopes to leverage its television property, Everyday Edisons, to become the recognized leader in the innovator community. For more information, please visit www.edisonnation.com .

