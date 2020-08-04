VitalHub Selected to Present at 40th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce it has been selected to present at Canaccord Genuity’s 40th Annual Growth Conference, on Thursday, August 13, 2020.



Now in its 40th year, the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference has become one of the industry's premier investment conferences for companies and investors focused on growth. For three highly productive days from August 11th to 13th, some of the best of the global growth universe will come together virtually to share knowledge, discuss emerging trends, build relationships, identify opportunities, and ignite global ideas for growth. VitalHub is one of the companies selected to present at Canaccord Genuity’s (Virtual) Growth Conference, which will include over 3,200 attendees. The Company will participate in a presentation to all conference attendees from 9:00am to 9:25 AM ET on Thursday, August 13th and will also participate in a series of one-on-one investor meetings.

“We are pleased to be included among the list of companies chosen to present,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “As a pre-eminent financial institution, Canaccord’s Growth Conference is highly regarded by the investment community, and we are looking forward to presenting, and holding one-on-one meetings with investors. Especially during the current COVID-19 landscape, we appreciate the opportunity to inform the investment community about our story.”

ABOUT VITALHUB:

VitalHub develops mission-critical technology solutions for Health and Human Services providers in the Mental Health (Child through Adult), Long Term Care, Community Health Service, Home Health, Social Service and Acute Care sectors. VitalHub technologies include Blockchain, Mobile, Patient Flow, Web-Based Assessment and Electronic Health Record solutions.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 200+ clients across North America. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VHI”.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com