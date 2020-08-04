ElleVet Sciences Introduces “ElleVet Soft Gels”—Clinically Tested CBD+CBDA Capsules For Dogs To Provide Exceptional Mobility, Comfort And Calming Relief

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Maine, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElleVet Sciences , a Pet hemp CBD + CBDA company, introduces ElleVet Soft Gels , a new clinically tested soft gel capsule that has been formulated to provide exceptional relief for mobility, comfort and calming issues in dogs.



“We are truly excited to introduce ElleVet Soft Gels, as they are an extremely versatile product for dogs,” says ElleVet CEO Christian Kjaer. “Giving our customers what they have requested, and providing a convenient way to administer our CBD + CBDA product is something we all feel good about.

“The Soft Gels are tasteless and scentless, and this is key as some dogs are sensitive to smell or new things,” adds Kjaer. “This makes it easy for the pet owner to give their dog the relief they need.”

ElleVet Soft Gels have been a year in development as ElleVet is committed to providing the best quality and most effective products possible. All ElleVet products are developed with their proprietary CBD+CBDA oil, which is the oil proven effective in a clinical trial at the prestigious Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine. The Soft Gels dosing is based on scientific study and data and ElleVet stands behind the effectiveness and accuracy of their product and dosing.

“ElleVet Soft Gels are a great addition to the product line,” says Dr. Joe Wakshlag, chief veterinary medical officer at ElleVet Sciences and professor at Cornell’s College of Veterinary Medicine. “Now pet owners have multiple choices to best suit their pets’ needs. Since the Soft Gel technology renders the oil to have no taste or smell, this is a perfect solution for those picky pets.”

ElleVet Sciences is the first company to conduct a clinical trial using their hemp CBD+CBDA formula on dogs with osteoarthritis. This trial was conducted in collaboration with Cornell and over 80 percent of dogs in the trial had a strong positive response. ElleVet remains the only CBD+CBDA product proven to work in a clinical trial.

ElleVet Sciences recently launched their Calm & Comfort Situational Chew for urgent use, with great success. For more information please visit www.ElleVetSciences.com or on social media at @Ellevetsciences on Facebook and Instagram .

About ElleVet Sciences

ElleVet Sciences is a privately held company founded in 2017 by Amanda Howland and Christian Kjaer and has a mission to serve pets, pet families and veterinarians by providing the highest quality CBD+CBDA products supported by the best scientific research conducted at leading universities and veterinary hospitals. Headquartered in Portland, Maine, ElleVet has expanded rapidly since 2017 and has become the scientific leader in the CBD+CBDA field for pets.

