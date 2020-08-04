Warner Music Group Corp. Reports Results For Fiscal Third Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

Digital revenue grew 11.1% or 13.4% in constant currency

Total revenue was down 4.5% or 3.1% in constant currency

Net loss was $519 million versus net income of $14 million in the prior-year quarter

OIBDA was a loss of $371 million versus income of $124 million in the prior-year quarter

Adjusted OIBDA was $166 million versus $148 million in the prior-year quarter

Adjusted EBITDA was $189 million versus $159 million in the prior-year quarter

“We’re very pleased with our performance this quarter, especially in light of the global pandemic. Our results highlight the underlying strength and resilience of our business. Streaming revenue grew double digits and our digital transformation continues,” said Steve Cooper, CEO, Warner Music Group. “Our commitment to new artist development is illustrated by the fact that four out of our top five best-sellers this quarter were from artists releasing debut or sophomore albums. Our artists and songwriters continue to create music that moves the world including, in the U.S., the most-streamed song of 2020, as well as the No.1 and No. 2 biggest Pop songs during the first half of the calendar year.”

“These results are slightly better than our expectations, given the sustained effect that COVID has had on certain aspects of our business,” added Eric Levin, Executive Vice President and CFO, Warner Music Group. “That’s a testament to the incredible ability of our teams, our artists and our songwriters to pivot and adapt, and to keep the hits coming. We have a robust cash position and all the music and resources needed to come out the other side of this with our long-term prospects as strong as ever.”

Total WMG

Total WMG Summary Results (dollars in millions) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 % Change For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020 For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2019 % Change (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 1,010 $ 1,058 -5 % $ 3,337 $ 3,351 — % Digital revenue 720 648 11 % 2,125 1,936 10 % Operating (loss) income (433 ) 58 — % (317 ) 327 — % Adjusted operating income(1) 104 82 27 % 422 382 10 % OIBDA(1) (371 ) 124 — % (123 ) 530 — % Adjusted OIBDA(1) 166 148 12 % 616 585 5 % Net (loss) income (519 ) 14 — % (471 ) 167 — % Adjusted net income(1) 18 38 -53 % 268 222 21 % Net cash provided by operating activities 123 150 -18 % 287 249 15 % For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 % Change For the Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2020 For the Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2019 % Change (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 189 $ 159 19 % $ 785 $ 735 7 % (1) See "Supplemental Disclosures Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release for details regarding these measures.

Revenue was down 4.5% (or 3.1% in constant currency). Growth in Recorded Music and Music Publishing digital revenue was more than offset by a decline in Recorded Music physical, artist services and expanded-rights and licensing revenue and in Music Publishing performance, mechanical and synchronization revenue. The revenue decline was primarily due to COVID-related business disruption and the unfavorable impact from foreign currency exchange rates, partially offset by the continued growth in streaming. Digital revenue grew 11.1% (or 13.4% in constant currency), and represented 71.3% of total revenue, compared to 61.2% in the prior-year quarter.

Operating loss was $433 million compared to operating income of $58 million in the prior-year quarter. OIBDA was a loss of $371 million, down from income of $124 million in the prior-year quarter and OIBDA margin decreased 48.4 percentage points to (36.7)% from 11.7% in the prior-year quarter. Net loss was $519 million compared to income of $14 million in the prior-year quarter. The decrease in net income, operating income, OIBDA and OIBDA margin was primarily due to a higher non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $426 million related to the Company's long-term incentive plan reflecting changes in the value of the Company’s common stock, as well as $86 million in one-time costs associated with the Company’s IPO.

Adjusted operating income, Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted net income exclude costs related to the Company’s IPO, non-cash stock-based compensation and restructuring and other transformation initiatives in the current quarter and costs related to the Company's Los Angeles office consolidation, non-cash stock-based compensation and restructuring and other transformation initiatives in the prior-year quarter. See below for calculations and reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, OIBDA, Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted net income.

Adjusted OIBDA increased 12.2% from $148 million to $166 million in the quarter due to lower expenses resulting from COVID-related business disruption and active cost-management efforts and Adjusted OIBDA margin increased 2.4 percentage points to 16.4% from 14.0% due to margin improvement associated with a decrease in lower-margin physical revenue and artist services and expanded-rights revenue and an increase in higher-margin streaming revenue, as well as lower operating costs. Adjusted operating income increased 27% from $82 million to $104 million in the quarter due to the same factors affecting Adjusted OIBDA.

Adjusted net income was $18 million compared to $38 million in the prior-year quarter. The decrease was due to an increase in income tax expense in the current quarter due to higher pre-tax income before non-deductible expenses related to the Company’s long-term incentive plan and one-time costs associated with the Company’s IPO, partially offset by gains on investments.

Adjusted EBITDA was $189 million compared to $159 million for the prior-year quarter. The increase was largely due to the same factors impacting Adjusted OIBDA in addition to higher pro forma savings expected to be realized from certain transformation initiatives.

Basic and Diluted earnings per share was a loss of $1.03 for both the Class A and Class B shareholders. The loss was due to the same factors affecting net loss.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company reported a cash balance of $532 million, total debt of $3.000 billion and net debt (defined as total long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs, minus cash and equivalents) of $2.468 billion.

Cash provided by operating activities was $123 million compared to $150 million in the prior-year quarter. The change was largely a result of the timing of working capital including royalty payments. Free Cash Flow, defined below, was $87 million compared to $103 million in the prior-year quarter largely due to lower operating cash flow, partially offset by a decrease in capital expenditures and investment activity.

Recorded Music

Recorded Music Summary Results (dollars in millions) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 % Change For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020 For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2019 % Change (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 861 $ 913 -6 % $ 2,852 $ 2,887 -1 % Digital revenue 630 584 8 % 1,889 1,744 8 % Operating (loss) income (160 ) 85 — % 67 382 -82 % Adjusted operating income(1) 126 100 26 % 464 416 12 % OIBDA(1) (119 ) 131 — % 198 522 -62 % Adjusted OIBDA(1) 167 146 14 % 595 556 7 % (1) See "Supplemental Disclosures Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release for details regarding these measures.

Recorded Music revenue was down 5.7% (or 4.2% in constant currency). The revenue decline was primarily due to COVID-related business disruption and foreign exchange rates in the current quarter, partially offset by the continued growth in streaming. Growth in digital revenue was more than offset by declines in physical revenue, artist services and expanded-rights revenue and licensing revenue. Digital revenue growth reflects the continuing shift to streaming. The decline in physical revenue reflects lower physical sales due to the impact of COVID and the continuing shift to streaming. The decline in artist services and expanded-rights revenue was due to the timing of tour schedules compared to the prior-year quarter and tour postponements and lower tour merchandise revenue resulting from COVID-related business disruption. The decline in licensing revenue reflects a decrease in advertising spend and licensing activity due to the impact of COVID. Major sellers included Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, Lil Uzi Vert, Tones And I and Ed Sheeran.

Recorded Music operating loss was $160 million, down from operating income of $85 million in the prior-year quarter and operating margin was down 27.9 percentage points to (18.6)% versus 9.3% in the prior-year quarter. OIBDA decreased to a loss of $119 million from income of $131 million in the prior-year quarter and OIBDA margin decreased 28.1 percentage points to (13.8)%. Adjusted OIBDA was $167 million versus $146 million in the prior-year quarter with Adjusted OIBDA margin up 3.4 percentage points to 19.4%. The decrease in operating income and OIBDA was driven by a higher non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $276 million. The increase in Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted OIBDA margin was primarily due to overall cost savings and revenue mix.

Music Publishing

Music Publishing Summary Results (dollars in millions) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 % Change For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020 For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2019 % Change (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 149 $ 147 1 % $ 488 $ 470 4 % Digital revenue 90 65 38 % 237 195 22 % Operating income 14 18 -22 % 58 67 -13 % Adjusted operating income(1) 15 18 -17 % 61 67 -9 % OIBDA(1) 33 36 -8 % 114 122 -7 % Adjusted OIBDA(1) 34 36 -6 % 117 122 -4 % (1) See "Supplemental Disclosures Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release for details regarding these measures.

Music Publishing revenue grew 1.4% (or 2.8% in constant currency). Growth in digital revenue was partially offset by declines in performance, synchronization and mechanical revenue. Digital revenue growth reflects the continuing shift to streaming and timing of digital deals. The decrease in synchronization revenue relates to a decrease in advertising spend and licensing activity resulting from COVID-related business disruption. The decrease in mechanical revenue is due to COVID-related business disruption, the continuing shift to streaming and one-time distributions in the prior-year quarter. The decrease in performance revenue was primarily driven by COVID-related business disruption.

Music Publishing operating income was $14 million compared to $18 million in the prior-year quarter. Operating margin decreased 2.8 percentage points to 9.4%. Music Publishing OIBDA decreased by $3 million or 8.3% to $33 million, and OIBDA margin declined 2.4 percentage points to 22.1% from 24.5%. Adjusted OIBDA decreased by $2 million and Adjusted OIBDA margin declined 1.7 percentage points to 22.8% due to revenue mix.

Financial details for the quarter can be found in the Company’s current Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2020, filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Basis of Presentation

The Company maintains a 52-53 week fiscal year ending on the last Friday in each reporting period. As such, all references to June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019 relate to the periods ended June 26, 2020 and June 28, 2019, respectively. For convenience purposes, the Company continues to date its financial statements as of June 30.

Figure 1. Warner Music Group Corp. - Consolidated Statements of Operations, Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020 versus June 30, 2019 (dollars in millions) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 % Change (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 1,010 $ 1,058 -5 % Cost and expenses: Cost of revenue (527 ) (577 ) -9 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (869 ) (372 ) — % Amortization expense (47 ) (51 ) -8 % Total costs and expenses $ (1,443 ) $ (1,000 ) 44 % Operating (loss) income $ (433 ) $ 58 — % Loss on extinguishment of debt — (4 ) -100 % Interest expense, net (32 ) (36 ) -11 % Other expense, net (3 ) (16 ) -81 % (Loss) income before income taxes $ (468 ) $ 2 — % Income tax (expense) benefit (51 ) 12 — % Net (loss) income $ (519 ) $ 14 — % Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1 ) (1 ) — % Net (loss) income attributable to Warner Music Group Corp. $ (520 ) $ 13 — % Net (loss) income per share attributable to Warner Music Group Corp.’s stockholders: Class A – Basic and Diluted $ (1.03 ) $ — Class B – Basic and Diluted $ (1.03 ) $ 0.03





For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020 For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2019 % Change (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 3,337 $ 3,351 — % Cost and expenses: Cost of revenue (1,727 ) (1,762 ) -2 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,786 ) (1,102 ) 62 % Amortization expense (141 ) (160 ) -12 % Total costs and expenses $ (3,654 ) $ (3,024 ) 21 % Operating (loss) income $ (317 ) $ 327 — % Loss on extinguishment of debt — (7 ) -100 % Interest expense, net (98 ) (108 ) -9 % Other (expense) income, net (12 ) 41 — % (Loss) income before income taxes $ (427 ) $ 253 — % Income tax expense (44 ) (86 ) -49 % Net (loss) income $ (471 ) $ 167 — % Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interest (3 ) (1 ) — % Net (loss) income attributable to Warner Music Group Corp. $ (474 ) $ 166 — % Net (loss) income per share attributable to Warner Music Group Corp.’s stockholders: Class A – Basic and Diluted $ (1.09 ) $ — Class B – Basic and Diluted $ (0.94 ) $ 0.33





Figure 2. Warner Music Group Corp. - Consolidated Balance Sheets at June 30, 2020 versus September 30, 2019 (dollars in millions) June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 % Change (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and equivalents $ 532 $ 619 -14 % Accounts receivable, net 732 775 -6 % Inventories 59 74 -20 % Royalty advances expected to be recouped within one year 188 170 11 % Prepaid and other current assets 71 53 34 % Total current assets $ 1,582 $ 1,691 -6 % Royalty advances expected to be recouped after one year 230 208 11 % Property, plant and equipment, net 310 300 3 % Goodwill 1,770 1,761 1 % Intangible assets subject to amortization, net 1,624 1,723 -6 % Intangible assets not subject to amortization 152 151 1 % Deferred tax assets, net 57 38 50 % Other assets 145 145 — % Total assets $ 6,148 $ 6,017 2 % Liabilities and Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 205 $ 260 -21 % Accrued royalties 1,630 1,567 4 % Accrued liabilities 346 492 -30 % Accrued interest 22 34 -35 % Operating lease liabilities, current 40 — — % Deferred revenue 182 180 1 % Other current liabilities 100 286 -65 % Total current liabilities $ 2,525 $ 2,819 -10 % Long-term debt 3,000 2,974 1 % Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 306 — — % Deferred tax liabilities, net 157 172 -9 % Other noncurrent liabilities 181 321 -44 % Total liabilities $ 6,169 $ 6,286 -2 % Deficit: Class A common stock $ — $ — — % Class B common stock 1 1 — % Additional paid-in capital 1,899 1,127 69 % Accumulated deficit (1,685 ) (1,177 ) 43 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (253 ) (240 ) 5 % Total Warner Music Group Corp. deficit $ (38 ) $ (289 ) -87 % Noncontrolling interest 17 20 -15 % Total deficit (21 ) (269 ) -92 % Total liabilities and deficit $ 6,148 $ 6,017 2 %





Figure 3. Warner Music Group Corp. - Summarized Statements of Cash Flows, Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020 versus June 30, 2019 (dollars in millions) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 123 $ 150 Net cash used in investing activities (36 ) (47 ) Net cash used in financing activities (43 ) (32 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash and equivalents 4 — Net increase in cash and equivalents $ 48 $ 71 For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020 For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 287 $ 249 Net cash used in investing activities (87 ) (340 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (288 ) 119 Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash and equivalents 1 (1 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and equivalents $ (87 ) $ 27





Figure 4. Warner Music Group Corp. - Recorded Music Digital Revenue Summary, Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020 versus June 30, 2019 (dollars in millions) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Streaming $ 589 $ 540 Downloads and Other Digital 41 44 Total Recorded Music Digital Revenue $ 630 $ 584 For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020 For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Streaming $ 1,764 $ 1,579 Downloads and Other Digital 125 165 Total Recorded Music Digital Revenue $ 1,889 $ 1,744

Supplemental Disclosures Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We evaluate our operating performance based on several factors, including the following non-GAAP financial measures:

OIBDA

OIBDA reflects our operating income before non-cash depreciation of tangible assets and non-cash amortization of intangible assets. We consider OIBDA to be an important indicator of the operational strengths and performance of our businesses, and believe the presentation of OIBDA helps improve the ability to understand our operating performance and evaluate our performance in comparison to comparable periods. However, a limitation of the use of OIBDA as a performance measure is that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenue in our businesses. Accordingly, OIBDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, operating income (loss), net income (loss) and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, OIBDA, as we calculate it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

Figure 5. Warner Music Group Corp. - Reconciliation of Net Income to OIBDA, Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020 versus June 30, 2019 (dollars in millions) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 % Change (unaudited) (unaudited) Net (loss) income attributable to Warner Music Group Corp. $ (520 ) $ 13 — % Income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1 1 — % Net (loss) income $ (519 ) $ 14 — % Income tax expense (benefit) 51 (12 ) — % Income including income taxes $ (468 ) $ 2 — % Other expense, net 3 16 -81 % Interest expense, net 32 36 -11 % Loss on extinguishment of debt — 4 -100 % Operating (loss) income $ (433 ) $ 58 — % Amortization expense 47 51 -8 % Depreciation expense 15 15 — % OIBDA $ (371 ) $ 124 — % Operating income margin -42.9 % 5.5 % OIBDA margin -36.7 % 11.7 % For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020 For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2019 % Change (unaudited) (unaudited) Net (loss) income attributable to Warner Music Group Corp. $ (474 ) $ 166 — % Income attributable to noncontrolling interest 3 1 — % Net (loss) income $ (471 ) $ 167 — % Income tax expense 44 86 -49 % Income including income taxes $ (427 ) $ 253 — % Other expense (income), net 12 (41 ) — % Interest expense, net 98 108 -9 % Loss on extinguishment of debt — 7 -100 % Operating (loss) income $ (317 ) $ 327 — % Amortization expense 141 160 -12 % Depreciation expense 53 43 23 % OIBDA $ (123 ) $ 530 — % Operating income margin -9.5 % 9.8 % OIBDA margin -3.7 % 15.8 %





Figure 6. Warner Music Group Corp. - Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to OIBDA, Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020 versus June 30, 2019 (dollars in millions) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 % Change (unaudited) (unaudited) Total WMG operating (loss) income – GAAP $ (433 ) $ 58 — % Depreciation and amortization expense (62 ) (66 ) -6 % Total WMG OIBDA $ (371 ) $ 124 — % Operating (loss) income margin -42.9 % 5.5 % OIBDA margin -36.7 % 11.7 % Recorded Music operating (loss) income – GAAP $ (160 ) $ 85 — % Depreciation and amortization expense (41 ) (46 ) -11 % Recorded Music OIBDA $ (119 ) $ 131 — % Recorded Music operating (loss) income margin -18.6 % 9.3 % Recorded Music OIBDA margin -13.8 % 14.3 % Music Publishing operating income – GAAP $ 14 $ 18 -22 % Depreciation and amortization expense (19 ) (18 ) 6 % Music Publishing OIBDA $ 33 $ 36 -8 % Music Publishing operating income margin 9.4 % 12.2 % Music Publishing OIBDA margin 22.1 % 24.5 % For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020 For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2019 % Change (unaudited) (unaudited) Total WMG operating (loss) income – GAAP $ (317 ) $ 327 — % Depreciation and amortization expense (194 ) (203 ) -4 % Total WMG OIBDA $ (123 ) $ 530 — % Operating (loss) income margin -9.5 % 9.8 % OIBDA margin -3.7 % 15.8 % Recorded Music operating income – GAAP $ 67 $ 382 -82 % Depreciation and amortization expense (131 ) (140 ) -6 % Recorded Music OIBDA $ 198 $ 522 -62 % Recorded Music operating income margin 2.3 % 13.2 % Recorded Music OIBDA margin 6.9 % 18.1 % Music Publishing operating income – GAAP $ 58 $ 67 -13 % Depreciation and amortization expense (56 ) (55 ) 2 % Music Publishing OIBDA $ 114 $ 122 -7 % Music Publishing operating income margin 11.9 % 14.3 % Music Publishing OIBDA margin 23.4 % 26.0 %

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

Adjusted operating income (loss), Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted net income (loss) is operating income (loss), OIBDA and net income (loss), respectively, adjusted to exclude the impact of certain items that affect comparability. Factors affecting period-to-period comparability of the unadjusted measures in the quarter included the items listed in Figure 7 below. We use Adjusted operating income (loss), Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted net income (loss) to evaluate our actual operating performance. We believe that the adjusted results provide relevant and useful information for investors because they clarify our actual operating performance, make it easier to compare our results with those of other companies in our industry and allow investors to review performance in the same way as our management. Since these are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, they should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, operating income (loss), OIBDA and net income (loss) attributable to Warner Music Group Corp. as indicators of operating performance, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

Figure 7. Warner Music Group Corp. - Reconciliation of Reported to Adjusted Results, Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020 versus June 30, 2019 (dollars in millions) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Total WMG Operating (Loss) Income Recorded Music Operating (Loss) Income Music Publishing Operating Income Total WMG OIBDA Recorded Music OIBDA Music Publishing OIBDA Net (Loss) Income (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Reported Results $ (433 ) $ (160 ) $ 14 $ (371 ) $ (119 ) $ 33 $ (519 ) Factors Affecting Comparability: Restructuring and Other Transformation Related Costs 10 — 1 10 — 1 10 IPO Related Costs 86 — — 86 — — 86 L.A. Office Consolidation 1 1 — 1 1 — 1 Non-Cash Stock-Based Compensation 440 285 — 440 285 — 440 Adjusted Results $ 104 $ 126 $ 15 $ 166 $ 167 $ 34 $ 18 Adjusted Margin 10.3 % 14.6 % 10.1 % 16.4 % 19.4 % 22.8 % For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Total WMG Operating Income Recorded Music Operating Income Music Publishing Operating Income Total WMG OIBDA Recorded Music OIBDA Music Publishing OIBDA Net Income (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Reported Results $ 58 $ 85 $ 18 $ 124 $ 131 $ 36 $ 14 Factors Affecting Comparability: Restructuring and Other Transformation Related Costs 7 3 — 7 3 — 7 L.A. Office Consolidation 3 3 — 3 3 — 3 Non-Cash Stock-Based Compensation 14 9 — 14 9 — 14 Adjusted Results $ 82 $ 100 $ 18 $ 148 $ 146 $ 36 $ 38 Adjusted Margin 7.8 % 11.0 % 12.2 % 14.0 % 16.0 % 24.5 %





For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020 Total WMG Operating (Loss) Income Recorded Music Operating Income Music Publishing Operating Income Total WMG OIBDA Recorded Music OIBDA Music Publishing OIBDA Net (Loss) Income (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Reported Results $ (317 ) $ 67 $ 58 $ (123 ) $ 198 $ 114 $ (471 ) Factors Affecting Comparability: Restructuring and Other Transformation Related Costs 35 — 3 35 — 3 35 IPO Related Costs 90 — — 90 — — 90 COVID-19 Related Costs 13 13 — 13 13 — 13 L.A. Office Consolidation 1 1 — 1 1 — 1 Non-Cash Stock-Based Compensation 600 383 — 600 383 — 600 Adjusted Results $ 422 $ 464 $ 61 $ 616 $ 595 $ 117 $ 268 Adjusted Margin 12.6 % 16.3 % 12.5 % 18.5 % 20.9 % 24.0 % For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2019 Total WMG Operating Income Recorded Music Operating Income Music Publishing Operating Income Total WMG OIBDA Recorded Music OIBDA Music Publishing OIBDA Net Income (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Reported Results $ 327 $ 382 $ 67 $ 530 $ 522 $ 122 $ 167 Factors Affecting Comparability: Restructuring and Other Transformation Related Costs 17 6 — 17 6 — 17 L.A. Office Consolidation 9 9 — 9 9 — 9 Nashville Shared Service Costs 1 — — 1 — — 1 Non-Cash Stock-Based Compensation 28 19 — 28 19 — 28 Adjusted Results $ 382 $ 416 $ 67 $ 585 $ 556 $ 122 $ 222 Adjusted Margin 11.4 % 14.4 % 14.3 % 17.5 % 19.3 % 26.0 %

Constant Currency

Because exchange rates are an important factor in understanding period-to-period comparisons, we believe the presentation of revenue on a constant-currency basis in addition to reported revenue helps improve the ability to understand our operating results and evaluate our performance in comparison to prior periods. Constant-currency information compares results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period over period. We use results on a constant-currency basis as one measure to evaluate our performance. We calculate constant-currency results by applying current-year foreign currency exchange rates to prior-year results. However, a limitation of the use of the constant-currency results as a performance measure is that it does not reflect the impact of exchange rates on our revenue. These results should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Results on a constant-currency basis, as we present them, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and are not a measure of performance presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Figure 8. Warner Music Group Corp. - Revenue by Geography and Segment, Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020 versus June 30, 2019 As Reported and Constant Currency (dollars in millions) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 As reported As reported Constant (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) U.S. revenue Recorded Music $ 358 $ 395 $ 395 Music Publishing 74 71 71 International revenue Recorded Music 503 518 504 Music Publishing 75 76 74 Intersegment eliminations — (2 ) (2 ) Total Revenue $ 1,010 $ 1,058 $ 1,042 Revenue by Segment: Recorded Music Digital $ 630 $ 584 $ 572 Physical 51 95 94 Total Digital and Physical 681 679 666 Artist services and expanded-rights 124 158 157 Licensing 56 76 76 Total Recorded Music 861 913 899 Music Publishing Performance 27 36 34 Digital 90 65 64 Mechanical 8 13 14 Synchronization 22 29 29 Other 2 4 4 Total Music Publishing 149 147 145 Intersegment eliminations — (2 ) (2 ) Total Revenue $ 1,010 $ 1,058 $ 1,042 Total Digital Revenue $ 720 $ 648 $ 635





For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020 For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2019 For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2019 As reported As reported Constant (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) U.S. revenue Recorded Music $ 1,191 $ 1,236 $ 1,236 Music Publishing 242 219 219 International revenue Recorded Music 1,661 1,651 1,615 Music Publishing 246 251 243 Intersegment eliminations (3 ) (6 ) (6 ) Total Revenue $ 3,337 $ 3,351 $ 3,307 Revenue by Segment: Recorded Music Digital $ 1,889 $ 1,744 $ 1,719 Physical 329 456 452 Total Digital and Physical 2,218 2,200 2,171 Artist services and expanded-rights 427 458 454 Licensing 207 229 226 Total Recorded Music 2,852 2,887 2,851 Music Publishing Performance 114 135 131 Digital 237 195 192 Mechanical 38 41 41 Synchronization 92 89 88 Other 7 10 10 Total Music Publishing 488 470 462 Intersegment eliminations (3 ) (6 ) (6 ) Total Revenue $ 3,337 $ 3,351 $ 3,307 Total Digital Revenue $ 2,125 $ 1,936 $ 1,908

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow reflects our cash flow provided by operating activities less capital expenditures and cash paid or received for investments. We use Free Cash Flow, among other measures, to evaluate our operating performance. Management believes Free Cash Flow provides investors with an important perspective on the cash available to fund our debt service requirements, ongoing working capital requirements, capital expenditure requirements, strategic acquisitions and investments, and any dividends, prepayments of debt or repurchases or retirement of our outstanding debt or notes in open market purchases, privately negotiated purchases or otherwise. As a result, Free Cash Flow is a significant measure of our ability to generate long-term value. It is useful for investors to know whether this ability is being enhanced or degraded as a result of our operating performance. We believe the presentation of Free Cash Flow is relevant and useful for investors because it allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to the method management uses.

Because Free Cash Flow is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Free Cash Flow should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, net income (loss) as an indicator of operating performance or cash flow provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Free Cash Flow, as we calculate it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. In addition, Free Cash Flow does not necessarily represent funds available for discretionary use and is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Because Free Cash Flow deducts capital expenditures and cash paid or received for investments from “net cash provided by operating activities” (the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure), users of this information should consider the types of events and transactions that are not reflected. We provide below a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to the most directly comparable amount reported under U.S. GAAP, which is “net cash provided by operating activities.”

Figure 9. Warner Music Group Corp. - Calculation of Free Cash Flow, Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020 versus June 30, 2019 (dollars in millions) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 123 $ 150 Less: Capital expenditures 20 23 Less: Net cash paid for investments 16 24 Free Cash Flow $ 87 $ 103 For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020 For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 287 $ 249 Less: Capital expenditures 48 82 Less: Net cash paid for investments 39 258 Free Cash Flow $ 200 $ (91 )

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is equivalent to “EBITDA” as defined in our Revolving Credit Facility and substantially similar to “Consolidated EBITDA” as defined under our indentures and “EBITDA” as defined under our Senior Term Loan Facility, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA differs from the term “EBITDA” as it is commonly used. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA, in addition to adjusting net income to exclude interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization, also adjusts net income by excluding items or expenses such as, among other items, (1) the amount of any restructuring charges or reserves; (2) any non-cash charges (including any impairment charges); (3) any net loss resulting from hedging currency exchange risks; (4) the amount of management, monitoring, consulting and advisory fees paid to Access under the Management Agreement or otherwise; (5) business optimization expenses (including consolidation initiatives, severance costs and other costs relating to initiatives aimed at profitability improvement); (6) transaction expenses; (7) equity-based compensation expense; and (8) certain extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring items. The definition of EBITDA under the Revolving Credit Facility also includes adjustments for the pro forma impact of certain projected cost savings, operating expense reductions and synergies and any quality of earnings analysis prepared by independent certified public accountants in connection with an acquisition, merger, consolidation or other investment.

Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by our management to understand and evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of those limitations include: (1) it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenue for our business; (2) it does not reflect the significant interest expense or cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our indebtedness; and (3) it does not reflect every cash expenditure, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments. In particular, this measure adds back certain non-cash, extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring charges that are deducted in calculating net income; however, these are expenses that may recur, vary greatly and are difficult to predict. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is not the same as net income or cash flow provided by operating activities as those terms are defined by U.S. GAAP and does not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. Accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, net income (loss) and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Figure 10. Warner Music Group Corp. - Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA, Three and Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2020 versus June 30, 2019 (dollars in millions) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 For the Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2020 For the Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net (Loss) Income $ (519 ) $ 14 $ (380 ) $ 154 Income tax (benefit) expense 51 (12 ) (33 ) 84 Interest expense, net 32 36 132 141 Depreciation and amortization 62 66 260 260 Loss on extinguishment of debt (a) — 4 — 7 Net gain on divestitures and sale of securities (b) — — (2 ) (3 ) Restructuring costs (c) 6 9 22 43 Net hedging losses and foreign exchange (gains) losses (d) 15 14 (17 ) (11 ) Management fees (e) 17 3 25 17 Transaction costs (f) 73 — 77 3 Business optimization expenses (g) 10 5 42 19 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense (h) 440 14 622 38 Other non-cash charges (i) (12 ) 6 21 (25 ) Pro forma impact of cost savings initiatives and specified transactions (j) 14 — 16 8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 189 $ 159 $ 785 $ 735

