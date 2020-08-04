The COVID-19 pandemic is foreseen to impact the Global Activated Carbon Market in a pessimistic way. - Special Research Report [150 pages] by Research Dive

The COVID-19 pandemic is foreseen to impact the global activated carbon market in a pessimistic way. Powdered segment will fuel with healthier rate of revenue in the global market share. Gaseous phase segment is anticipated to garner a considerable amount of the global market share. Automotive end-user will prosper with improved rate in the forecast time period. In light to region, Asia-Pacific region has dominated the global market share.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world is facing an unpredicted change and many of the industries are experiencing a difficult situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 outbreak has negatively impacted the global activated carbon market. Activated carbon or activated charcoal is characterized by the existence of numerous numbers of microscopic pores on the surface. Activated carbon is widely used in the water and sewage treatment due to its ability to discard dissolved impurities. During this coronavirus crisis situation, we are helping our clients in understanding the Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Activated Carbon Market.

According to a new report published by Research Dive, the global activated carbon market is projected to generate revenue of $9,055.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.9% in the forecast time period from 2019 to 2026. The global market is fragmented on the basis of type, application, end-user, and region. The report provides detailed information about drivers, opportunities, restraints, segmental analysis and competitive players of the market. As per our analysts, increased utilization of activated carbon for gas purification, water treatment, and liquid treatment has increased the importance of activated carbon.

Powdered Segment has Dominant Market Share

In light to type, the overall market is divided into powdered, granular, and others. Among these, powdered segment dominated the market is expected to contribute for $5,142.6 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.6%. Powdered activated carbon (PAC) is manufactured by using low density materials and it costs less than granular activated carbon material.

Gaseous Phase Will Grow at a Significant Rate throughout the Forecast Years

Considering application, the global activated carbon market is bifurcated into liquid and gaseous phase. The market for gaseous phase will witness to rise at a faster rate of 9.2% CAGR and is predicted to register for $3,821.4 million till the end of 2026. Activated carbon in gaseous phase offers sufficient flow of materials with a suitable pressure drop through carbon beds.

Automotive End-User Segment Will Grow at a Significant Rate throughout the Forecast Years

In view of end-user, the global activated carbon market is classified into water treatment, F&B, pharma & medical, automotive, air purification, and others. The market for automotive segment will witness to rise at a faster rate of 10.2% CAGR and is predicted to register for $463.3 million till the end of 2026. Activated carbon is widely utilized in automotive industry to control emissions and remove volatile organic compounds.

Regional Outlook

In light to region, the global activated carbon market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, Asia-Pacific market has dominated the global market share, and is estimated to reach up to $2,777.8 million till 2026. Activated carbon is also manufactured by using coconut shells and it is effective raw material utilized for the manufacturing of activated carbon. Since several countries such as Malaysia, India, Indonesia, and others are best suited for coconut cultivation which in turn has dominated the market shares.

Top 10 prominent players in the Global Activated Carbon Market:



Cabot Corporation Calgon Carbon Corporation Evoqua Water Technologies LLC. Jacobi Carbons AB Osaka Gas Chemical Co. Ltd. Universal Carbons Adsorbent Carbons Activcarb Corporation Shinkwang Chem. Co. Ltd. Indo German Carbon Limited

