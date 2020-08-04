Canaan Inc. Announces the Appointment of Four Independent Directors to Enhance Its Corporate Governance

/EIN News/ -- HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) ("Canaan" or the "Company"), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today announced that the terms of office of three of its independent directors, namely Mr. Hong Zhang, Mr. Xiaohu Yang, and Ms. Mei Luo, expired on August 1, 2020. All the departing independent directors will not seek appointments nor stand for elections to the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) following the expiration of their respective terms of office.



The nomination committee of the Board has confirmed the addition of Mr. Hongchao Du, Mr. Zhitang Shu, Mr. Wenjun Zhang and Ms. Yaping Zhang as independent directors to the Board, effective August 1, 2020.

The nomination committee of the Board has examined the qualifications of the independent director candidates. The newly appointed independent directors retain various experiences in the fields of Blockchain and Internet technologies, law, enterprise management, and financial management, which will provide extensive support to the future advancement of the Company.

The following are the personal profiles of the four newly appointed independent directors, listed in alphabetical order by surname.

Mr. Hongchao Du, President of CNET-IOBC, is an expert and initiator in Internet+ of ISC. Mr. Du has 27 years of experience in the field of information technology. Mr. Du developed multiple English to Chinese translation software solutions, the learning software “E&C”, and a real-time on-screen translating software “instant translator”. He developed the first overseas Internet-based instant communication platform, “2antong”, and founded China’s largest IT community, DoNews.com. These platforms and tools are widely used by both domestic and oversea clients. Mr. Du was the general manager of www.jiangmin.com, which specializes in anti-virus software development. Mr. Du has also served as an Internet and new media consultant to the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC), which is a special commission of the People's Republic of China. Mr. Du also developed a universal game card and its associated replication system. Mr. Du won the Gold Award at the National University Science and Technology Exposition.

Mr. Zhitang Shu is the Founding Partner and a board member of Merits & Tree Law Offices. Mr. Shu was previously a practicing lawyer and Partner of Commerce & Finance Law Offices. Before that, Mr. Shu worked at the Xiangfan Science and Technology Commission, Ping An Insurance, Taikang Life Insurance, and Beijing Aerospace Pulin Technology. Mr. Shu has over 13 years of experience as a lawyer and over 14 years of experience in enterprise management.

With over 20 years of experience in enterprise management, Mr. Wenjun Zhang has extensive experience in managing multi-function units and driving cross-department synergies. Mr. Zhang is the general manager of Beijing Zhijian Engineering and was the vice president of Mesnac. In over 12 years of service at Mesnac, Mr. Zhang was in charge of multiple functions at the company, including the company’s listing and post-listing capital markets work. Prior to this position, Mr. Zhang was deputy general manager at the Dalian Rubber & Plastic Machinery works Import & Export Corporation, wherein he showed a deep understanding of corporate strategy and management. Before that position, Mr. Zhang was a project manager and engineer at the Dalian Rubber & Plastic Machinery Works.

Ms. Yaping Zhang, current director of risk management at Guomao Yade Investment Mgmt, has over 23 years of experience in corporate finance, including over nine years of experience in charge of the finance division of a publicly traded company. Ms. Zhang was director of finance, supervisor of Beijing Culture, deputy manager of the finance department of China Wallink, and accountant at the residential arm of BUCC. Ms. Zhang is not only highly experienced in affairs related to finances, but is also familiar with the auditing, compliance, and risk control practices of listed companies. Ms. Zhang holds multiple certificates including CPA, Medium Level Accountant, Advanced Level Accountant (currently under review), and SIFM.

“We are very pleased to have Mr. Hongchao Du, Mr. Zhitang Shu, Mr. Wenjun Zhang, and Ms. Yaping Zhang on our Board. Their extensive leadership and expertise in various industries as well as their specialized corporate management capabilities will provide valuable guidance and strong support to our current and future business development efforts,” said Mr. Nangeng Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Canaan Inc.

About Canaan Inc.

Established in 2013, Canaan Inc. provides high-performance computing solutions to efficiently solve complex problems. In 2016, Canaan successfully initiated the production of its first 16nm chip and passed the test to receive China's national high-tech enterprise certification. In 2018, Canaan achieved major technological breakthroughs to launch the K210, the world's first-ever RISC-V-based edge artificial intelligence (AI) chip, which is now widely used for access control in situations such as smart door locks and more. Canaan Inc. is currently focused on the research and development of advanced technology, including such areas as AI chips, AI algorithms, AI architectures, system on a chip (SoC) integration and chip integration. Using the AI chip as its base, Canaan Inc. has established an intellectual value chain. Canaan Inc. also provides a suite of AI service solutions and is able to tailor these solutions to the needs of its partners. For more information, please visit: investor.canaan-creative.com.

