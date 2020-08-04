RiskIQ Joins Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR Marketplace as a Launch Partner

Cortex XSOAR Marketplace enables organizations to discover, share and consume security orchestration innovations from a global ecosystem to scale up automation

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RiskIQ, the leader in attack surface management, today announced three new content packs that are now available on the Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR Marketplace , the industry’s most comprehensive security orchestration marketplace. RiskIQ joins a select group of Cortex XSOAR Marketplace launch partners who have developed content packs that help solve the toughest security challenges for customers with end-to-end automation. The content packs from RiskIQ on Cortex XSOAR Marketplace enable customers to continuously discover their digital attack surface and automate threat detection, investigations, and prevention.



RiskIQ’s solutions are powered by its global discovery network and proprietary Internet Intelligence Graph, which, combined, absorb internet data on a massive scale and continuously map the billions of relationships between internet-exposed infrastructure worldwide. RiskIQ is offering three applications in the Cortex XSOAR marketplace based on this data and insights:

RiskIQ’s PassiveTotal content pack for Cortex XSOAR enables security teams to scale and automate their threat detection and response programs. RiskIQ’s Internet Intelligence Graph provides crucial external context to all internal IOCs and incidents. This context helps security teams accelerate the detection, investigation, and remediation of IoCs and security events.

RiskIQ’s Security Intelligence Services content pack for Cortex XSOAR delivers curated threat intelligence feed lists of known bad hosts, domains, IPs, and URLs. It also provides lists of newly observed domains and hosts. Cortex XSOAR playbooks automate the monitoring and blocking actions across security infrastructure to protect the enterprise

RiskIQ’s Digital Footprint content pack continuously synchronizes attack surface inventory with the XSOAR Threat Intelligence Module. This integration enables proactive attack surface management and defense and allows security teams to enrich incidents with RiskIQ asset information.

“A robust, open ecosystem is at the heart of Cortex XSOAR. We are proud to welcome RiskIQ to the industry’s largest SOAR ecosystem," said Rishi Bhargava, vice president of product strategy, Cortex XSOAR at Palo Alto Networks. "Having RiskIQ available on the Cortex XSOAR Marketplace will enable our shared customers to rapidly scale automation and further improve their security posture.”

“Transformation initiatives, which have been accelerated by COVID-19, are producing an ever-expanding and dynamic digital presence for all companies. Threat actors are taking advantage of this with increasingly sophisticated and agile attacks and campaigns,” said Brandon Dixon, RiskIQ VP of Strategy. “The only way for enterprises to effectively protect themselves is to automate and scale their security programs with market-leading intelligence and orchestration solutions like RiskIQ and Cortex XSOAR.”

Cortex XSOAR is the industry’s first extended security orchestration, automation and response platform that empowers security teams by simplifying and harmonizing security operations across their entire enterprise. As a native extension of Cortex XSOAR, the Cortex XSOAR Marketplace enables customers to discover, share, and consume orchestration innovations contributed by the industry's largest SOAR community.

About RiskIQ

RiskIQ is the leader in digital attack surface management, providing the most comprehensive discovery, intelligence, and mitigation of threats associated with an organization’s digital presence. With more than 75 percent of attacks originating outside the firewall, RiskIQ allows enterprises to gain unified insight and control over web, social and mobile exposures. Trusted by thousands of security analysts, security teams, and CISOs, RiskIQ’s platform combines advanced internet data reconnaissance and analytics to expedite investigations, understand digital attack surfaces, assess risk, and take action to protect the business, brand, and customers. Based in San Francisco, the company is backed by Summit Partners, Battery Ventures, Georgian Partners, and MassMutual Ventures.

Try RiskIQ Community Edition for free by visiting https://www.riskiq.com/community/. To learn more about RiskIQ, visit www.riskiq.com .

