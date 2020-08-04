EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Harrow Health’s ImprimisRx Announce U.S. Commercial Alliance for DEXYCU®

- Collaboration to bring DEXYCU to ImprimisRx’s established customer base of ophthalmologists, hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers -

/EIN News/ -- WATERTOWN, Mass. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmic products, and ImprimisRx, the nation’s leading ophthalmic-focused outsourcing facility and pharmaceutical compounding business and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW), today announced the signing of a commercial alliance for the joint promotion of DEXYCU® (dexamethasone intraocular suspension) 9% for the treatment of post-operative inflammation following ocular surgery in the U.S.



“EyePoint is excited to collaborate with the ImprimisRx team to expand the commercial reach of DEXYCU to cataract surgeons and patients in need of more effective treatments to manage ocular inflammation following surgery,” said Nancy Lurker, President and Chief Executive Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals. “Through this agreement, we are able to access the established and complementary ImprimisRx commercial operations in cataract surgery to include DEXYCU as a prioritized product in its existing portfolio of product offerings. The combination of the EyePoint sales and marketing team with the depth of ImprimisRx in the cataract surgery space, positions DEXYCU for accelerated growth bringing its many benefits to more physicians and patients.”

“We are thrilled to add the first and only FDA-approved intracameral injectable steroid product to our portfolio of surgical formulations, which will help us address unmet medical needs in the ocular surgery market,” said John Saharek, President of ImprimisRx. “Based on the conversations we’ve have had with our customers, there is strong demand and preference for FDA-approved products, which gives me confidence that our customers will embrace the option of using DEXYCU. DEXYCU will be marketed as a top priority program within our commercial organization and our initial focus will be on accounts currently purchasing Tri-Moxi®. Having sold over 250,000 ophthalmic injectable units used during cataract surgery in 2019 to our loyal customer base, the choice to use DEXYCU, an innovative FDA-approved injectable steroid product with a specific and permanent reimbursement J-code, will give hundreds of our surgical customers a new tool to improve the health outcomes of their patients. We look forward to working in collaboration with the EyePoint team to greatly enhance the level of commercial success of DEXYCU and build customer demand in this attractive and growing market.”

Under the terms of the commercial alliance, ImprimisRx will deploy its sales specialists and their inside sales team to promote DEXYCU to ophthalmologist, hospital, and ambulatory surgical center (ASC) customers beginning immediately. ImprimisRx will initially focus on accounts currently purchasing Tri-Moxi and will be prioritizing its Tri-Moxi resources to support DEXYCU moving forward. EyePoint will be responsible for the marketing, selling, pricing, manufacturing, and contracting for DEXYCU while also seeking additional volume-based agreements with ASCs and integrated health care networks to expand patient access. ImprimisRx will be entitled to receive a commission on the incremental sales that exceed pre-specified volume targets. EyePoint will retain all commercial rights for DEXYCU outside of the U.S.

About DEXYCU®

DEXYCU® (dexamethasone intraocular suspension) 9% is indicated for the treatment of postoperative inflammation and was approved by the FDA on February 9, 2018. A link to the full product label is available at: https://dexycu.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/DEXYCU-PI-20181220.pdf .

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (www.eyepointpharma.com) is a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company currently has two commercial products: DEXYCU®, the first approved intraocular product for the treatment of postoperative inflammation, and YUTIQ®, a three-year treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The Company’s pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert® technology for extended intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, a potential six month VEGF inhibitor initially targeting wet age-related macular degeneration. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts with offices in Basking Ridge, New Jersey. To learn more about the Company, please visit www.eyepointpharma.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including ImprimisRx , the nation’s leading ophthalmology outsourcing facility and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company holds large equity positions in Eton Pharmaceuticals , Surface Pharmaceuticals , and Melt Pharmaceuticals . Harrow also owns Mayfield Pharmaceuticals, Stowe Pharmaceuticals, and Visionology, all companies founded as subsidiaries of Harrow Health. The Company also owns royalty rights in certain drug candidates being developed by Surface, Melt, and Mayfield. Harrow intends to create, invest in and grow paradigm shifting healthcare businesses that put patients first. For more information about Harrow Health, please visit the Investor Relations section of the corporate website by clicking here .

About ImprimisRx

ImprimisRx is the nation’s leading ophthalmology-focused outsourcing facility and pharmaceutical compounding business, serving thousands of ophthalmologists and optometrists in all 50 states, with 40 proprietary ophthalmic formulations. ImprimisRx is headquartered in San Diego, CA and owns two FDA-inspected production and dispensing facilities in Ledgewood, New Jersey. There have been over three million eyes served by the formulations produced at these facilities. For more information about ImprimisRx, including ordering instructions, please visit our website, www.imprimisrx.com/ .

