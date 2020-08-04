Global Diversified Marketing Group Partners with Ruttensteiner to Distribute its Products in Austria and EU Markets

Global Diversified Marketing Group unveils partnership with Ruttensteiner to sell its folio of products in Austria and EU markets.

/EIN News/ -- ISLAND PARK, N.Y., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc (OTC: GDMK) announces that it has partnered with Ruttensteiner to distribute its folio of products in Austria and European Union markets. The company’s products include, Italian Croissants, Italian Wafers, Shelf Stable Macarons and French Madeleines. Ruttensteiner has built strong relationships with major European chains and has been serving the market since 1993.



Introducing our products to the European Union is a major accomplishment. The ability to expand our market share where our products are understood and appreciated is a new corporate milestone for Global.

CEO Paul Adler commented, “Our entire team at Global Diversified Marketing Group is extremely pleased with the Ruttensteiner partnership. Our European Union market entry marks an important step in furthering our mission of increasing accessibility to our products. This additional global market channel will be a significant part of company’s growth while adding a global footprint. Having our products availability in Global markets shows our expansion and growth capabilities.”

Ruttensteiner’s focus is on the hotel industry, gastronomy, catering and food retail. Ruttensteiner relationships include Lidl, Hofer, Spar, Rewe Austria, Migros and Aldi. The company will handle warehousing and distribution of products to the retail accounts. Founder Dietmar Erwin Ruttensteiner commented, “We are extremely excited to work with Global Diversified Marketing Group and its CEO to penetrate European Markets with their products.”

About Global Diversified Marketing Group

Headquartered in Island Park, NY - Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc operates as a food and snack manufacturer, Importer & distributor through its subsidiary in the United States, Canada and Europe. The company operates through snacks segment. The snacks segment offers Italian Wafers, Italian filled croissants, French Madeleines, Wafer Pralines, shelf stable Macarons and other gourmet snacks. The company sells its products direct and through various distribution channels comprising specialty, grocery retailers, food-service distributors, DSD as well as vending, pantry and micro market segment.

About Ruttensteiner

Ruttensteiner operates as a market entry importer and distributor and leverages their contacts and relationships to a chain of grocery stores in the EU markets. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce and refrigerated.

