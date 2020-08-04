AGTC to Present at the Wedbush PacGrow Virtual Healthcare Conference on August 11, 2020

/EIN News/ -- GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that Sue Washer, President & Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Wedbush PacGrow Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:20 am ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting http://ir.agtc.com/events-and-presentations . A replay will be available on the Company's website following the event.

About AGTC

AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic therapies for people with rare and debilitating ophthalmic, otologic and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. AGTC is a leader in designing and constructing all critical gene therapy elements and bringing them together to develop customized therapies that address real patient needs. Initially focusing on ophthalmology, we are leveraging our best-in-class investigational technology platform to potentially improve vision for patients with an inherited retinal disease. AGTC has active clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa and achromatopsia (ACHM CNGB3 & ACHM CNGA3). Our pre-clinical programs build on our industry leading AAV manufacturing technology and expertise. AGTC is advancing multiple important pipeline candidates to address substantial unmet clinical need in optogenetics, otology and CNS disorders.

