VSBLTY AND RETAILIGENT MEDIA TO INTRODUCE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, AUDIENCE ANALYTICS TECHNOLOGY IN LARGE PET STORE CHAIN IN MEXICO

/EIN News/ -- Philadelphia, PA, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading provider of security and retail marketing technology, and its Mexico partner Retailigent Media have been contracted to provide advanced audience analytics and customer engagement technology in a Mexican chain of pet stores, it was announced today by VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton.

Retailigent Media, with offices in Mexico and five other Latin American countries, is the leading company in Mexico for smart retail solutions, analytics and smart displays. Retailigent provides advertising and marketing insights to some of the world’s leading brands, including P&G, Coca Cola, Diageo and Telefonica. The company specializes in providing brands and retailers with personalized shopping experiences for their customers. “The pet store deployment will utilize digital shelf strips, small interactive surfaces, real-time audience analytics and touchless interface for customer engagement. The initial installations will be in 10 locations but is expected to roll to 85 locations in the short term,” according to Rodrigo Velasco, Retailigent Media CEO & Co-founder.

Hutton added, “This represents an interesting and exciting move into a new brand category for VSBLTY and Retailigent. We are anxious to see if the sales lift experienced with other brands will be duplicated in the pet food category.”

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry-leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI-driven software, Vector™, provides advanced facial recognition that is crucial to enhancing today’s security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd.

About VSBLTY (www.vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

About Retailigent Media (www.retailigentmedia.com)

In Mexico, VSBLTY partners with Retailigent Media that has been a pioneer throughout Latin America in making smart deployments at retail with digital displays and analytics. The firm also provides OOH traffic measurements and predictive advertising triggered by gender and age. Now Retailigent Media is helping retailers and even cities improve their security with VSBLTY’s Vector Face Recognition and Alerts.

