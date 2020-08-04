GR8 People Convenes Panel of Talent Acquisition Leaders to Share Recruiting Automation Expertise

A free live webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 19, features TA trailblazers from Pivot Physical Therapy, Talbots and Teradata, who will share their recruiting automation success stories and lessons learned, as well as how automation can solve COVID-19 talent challenges.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GR8 People , a breakthrough One-Experience Talent Platform for the enterprise, will host a live panel-style webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 19, featuring talent acquisition leaders who will speak to their success using recruiting automation to drive major process improvements during turbulent times.



The discussion will address specific ways recruiting automation is helping talent acquisition navigate common challenges, such as reducing time to hire and eliminating time-consuming administrative tasks. It will also highlight emerging issues linked to COVID-19 impacts, like using automation to stay connected to new hires when their start dates have been delayed or leveraging technology to jumpstart a major hiring initiative that was previously on hold due to the pandemic.

Featured panelists include:

Lisa Hyder, Director of Talent Acquisition, Pivot Physical Therapy

Turned COVID-delayed new hire start dates into an opportunity to nurture, engage and reassure in-demand talent until onboarding could begin.

Laura Velasquez, Recruitment Specialist—Stores, Talbots

Implemented a new virtual recruiting event solution with automated registration and, in 48 hours over a holiday weekend, jumpstarted a major hiring initiative.

Sara West, Business Technology Analyst, Teradata

Paved the way to faster response times and hires through automated notifications and reminders that seamlessly close gaps in the hiring process.

“While each story is unique, they all share a common outcome,” notes Chief Customer Officer Pat Amaral. “Specifically, significant process gains were achieved when their talent acquisition teams adopted seemingly small, yet meaningful, recruiting automations that quickly yielded streamlined processes, engaged candidates and faster hires.”

Panelists will delve into details regarding how they arrived at their respective automation strategy, steps taken to ensure effective implementation, success measures, and future objectives as related to recruiting automation and talent acquisition technology.

Webinar Details

Wednesday, Aug. 19

3pm EDT/12pm PDT

Register here for this free event. Attendees will receive a complimentary recording following the webinar.

