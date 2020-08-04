G1 Therapeutics to Participate in BTIG and Wedbush Healthcare Conferences in August 2020

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX ), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Mark Velleca, M.D., Ph.D. will present company updates at two investor conferences in August 2020:



BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2020 on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. ET

2020 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:55 a.m. ET

To access live and archived webcasts of the presentations, please visit the Events & Presentations page of the G1 website .

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of innovative therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer. The company is advancing three clinical-stage programs. Trilaciclib is a first-in-class FDA-designated Breakthrough Therapy designed to improve outcomes for patients being treated with chemotherapy. Rintodestrant is a potential best-in-class oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for the treatment of ER+ breast cancer. Lerociclib is a differentiated oral CDK4/6 inhibitor designed to enable more effective combination treatment strategies.

G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics .