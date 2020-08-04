Global Sex Tool Market 2020 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025
“Sex Tool - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated Research Report of Sex Tool Market 2020-2025:
Summary:
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Sex Tool - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025” To Its Research Database.
Overview
The Sex Tool market size was valued around USD 25 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.81% over the forecast period. Growing demand from customers to enhance sexual experience is expected to boost growth. Sex Tool or novelty adult toys are gaining importance in the sexual wellness industry with increasing popularity among all age groups.
One of the growing trends in the sexual wellness industry is the adoption of cutting-edge technology for development of innovative products. Virtual gadgets, remotely connected devices, robots, immersive entertainment, and augmented reality are expected to change the landscape of the market in the coming years. For instance, EXOLOVER PTY LTD is an Australian startup developing adult novelty devices using blockchain technology that allow remote interaction and share real intimate sensations.
Sex Tool are also popular among the LGBTQ community with repeated purchase of vibrators and similar products. Liberalization, penetration of social media, and influence of pop culture are increasing awareness about the importance of sexual health. People are open about discussing their sexual needs and are using various products such as Sex Tool and personal lubricants to enhance their sexual experience.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Sex Dolls
Vibration Machine
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
For Man
For Women
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Pretty Love
Basix
Wenzhou Loves Health Products
Shaki
Church & Dwight
Jimei Industry
LELO
Doc Johnson
LUVU BRANDS
Enterprises
Oxball
Real Feel
King Cock
BelAmi
Mr Hankey's Toys
Glas
NS Novelties
Domestic Partner
Durex
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Sex Tool by Company
4 Sex Tool by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
11 Global Sex Tool Market Forecast
12 Key Players Analysis
13 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables
Continued………...............
