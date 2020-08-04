Global Sex Tool Market 2020 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

“Sex Tool - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

Summary:

Overview

The Sex Tool market size was valued around USD 25 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.81% over the forecast period. Growing demand from customers to enhance sexual experience is expected to boost growth. Sex Tool or novelty adult toys are gaining importance in the sexual wellness industry with increasing popularity among all age groups.

One of the growing trends in the sexual wellness industry is the adoption of cutting-edge technology for development of innovative products. Virtual gadgets, remotely connected devices, robots, immersive entertainment, and augmented reality are expected to change the landscape of the market in the coming years. For instance, EXOLOVER PTY LTD is an Australian startup developing adult novelty devices using blockchain technology that allow remote interaction and share real intimate sensations.

Sex Tool are also popular among the LGBTQ community with repeated purchase of vibrators and similar products. Liberalization, penetration of social media, and influence of pop culture are increasing awareness about the importance of sexual health. People are open about discussing their sexual needs and are using various products such as Sex Tool and personal lubricants to enhance their sexual experience.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Sex Dolls

Vibration Machine

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

For Man

For Women

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Pretty Love

Basix

Wenzhou Loves Health Products

Shaki

Church & Dwight

Jimei Industry

LELO

Doc Johnson

LUVU BRANDS

Enterprises

Oxball

Real Feel

King Cock

BelAmi

Mr Hankey's Toys

Glas

NS Novelties

Domestic Partner

Durex

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Sex Tool by Company

4 Sex Tool by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Sex Tool Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables

Continued………...............

