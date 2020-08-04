Fan Pass Published in Muzique Magazine as the Brand Re-Connecting Artists and Fans During the Global Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- Article Interviews CEO for Insight Into the Company’s Vision and Future Plans



CAMPBELL, CA, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) is proud to announce an article written by Muzique Magazine, featuring Fan Pass and its recent launch event. The article uncovers the state of the live venue industry, what it has meant to artists and their fans, as well as the solutions being introduced by Fan Pass.

“It’s an honor to be featured in the Muzique Magazine publication, as it is a testament to our continued dedication in bringing industry awareness to the Fan Pass brand and our mobile/desktop platforms. This launch on July 24, 2020 was simply our unveiling and there is much more to come; stay tuned for additional information and detail as we prepare for phase II of our roll out. It’s more than encouraging to see the market acceptance by artists at all levels of their career, of the Fan Pass platform. Please have a read and thanks to all our shareholders for the continued support,” said Friendable CEO, Robert A. Rositano, Jr.

About Muzique Magazine:

Per the Company’s website, the Muzique publication states; Muzique is your number one source for all music genres and their ever changing world of music, covering the world of music and its lifestyles that surround it. At Muzique Magazine you will find extensive content covering everything from daily news/blogs, exclusive features to videos, music and lifestyle that brings the sound and vision direct to you.

LINK TO FAN PASS ARTICLE:

https://muziquemagazine.com/livestream-fan-pass-live-launch-concert-to-help-artists-reconnect-with-fans-during-the-global-pandemic/

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable, Inc. is a mobile-focused technology and marketing company, connecting and engaging users through two distinctly branded applications:

The Friendable and Fan Pass Mobile Applications.

The Company initially released its flagship product Friendable, as a social application where users can create one-on-one or group-style meetups. In 2019 the Company has moved the Friendable app closer to a traditional dating application with its focus on building revenue, as well as reintroducing the brand as a non-threatening, all-inclusive place where "Everything starts with Friendship"…meet, chat & date!

Fan Pass is the Company's most recent or second app/brand, scheduled for release in 2020. Fan Pass believes in connecting Fans of their favorite celebrity or artist, to an exclusive VIP or Backstage experience, right from their smartphone or other connected devices. Fan Pass allows an artist's fanbase to experience something they would otherwise never have the opportunity to afford or geographically attend. The Company aims to establish both Friendable and Fan Pass as premier brands and mobile platforms that are dedicated to connecting and engaging users from anywhere around the World.

Friendable, Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of working together on technology-related ventures.

