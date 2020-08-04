Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CorVel Announces Revenues and Earnings  

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL) announced the results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Earnings per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 were 46 cents. Revenues for the period were $129.6 million. As much of CorVel’s business is tied to the volume of healthcare spending, the June quarter results reflect the reduction of elective surgeries and general physician care due to the pandemic. While business remains dynamic, transaction volumes increased incrementally each month. The quarter-ending cash balance was $94 million, an increase of $11 million from the end of the prior quarter.

As the Company navigated COVID-19, delivering and expanding virtual care solutions experienced accelerated milestones in the June quarter. The Company’s ongoing investments in technology allowed CorVel to quickly respond to the market needs by scaling telehealth physician capabilities as well as expanding tele-rehab, mail-order prescriptions, and home delivery of durable medical equipment.

During the quarter, the Company continued development of its integrated claims management platform, CareMC EdgeSM with the release of the Insights interface. The enhancement provides risk managers complete visibility into the details of their claims. CorVel’s use of machine learning technology is expanding as investments in emerging technologies increases. The work with artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing is expected to improve outcomes, quality and consistency.

About CorVel  

CorVel Corporation is a national provider of innovative workers’ compensation, auto, liability and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. We apply technology, intelligence, and a human touch throughout the risk management process so our clients can intervene early and often while being connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk. With a robust technology platform at its core, our connected solution is delivered by a national team of associates who are committed to helping clients design and administer programs that meet their organization’s performance goals.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

All statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, management’s beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, and events beyond the Company’s control, all of which are subject to change. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s telehealth and virtual care services and the Company’s continued investment in these and other innovative technologies, and statements relating to the Company’s stock repurchase program and the timing of entering into a Rule 10b5-1 stock trading plan. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including the risk that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition is greater than our initial assessment; and the amount and timing of any stock repurchases under the Company’s stock repurchase program, if any, and the Company’s ability to repurchase shares of its common stock and how those repurchased shares may be used.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include but are not limited to factors described in this press release and the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020 and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2019, September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2019. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

CorVel Corporation
Quarterly Results – Income Statement
Quarters Ended June 30, 2020 (unaudited) and June 30, 2019 (unaudited)

Quarter Ended June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019
Revenues $ 129,600,000   $ 150,139,000
Cost of revenues   103,091,000     117,005,000
Gross profit   26,509,000     33,134,000
General and administrative   15,585,000     15,752,000
Income from operations   10,924,000     17,382,000
Income tax provision   2,622,000     3,975,000
Net income $ 8,302,000   $ 13,407,000
Earnings Per Share:          
Basic $ 0.46   $ 0.72
Diluted $ 0.46   $ 0.71
Weighted Shares          
Basic   17,983,000     18,524,000
Diluted   18,114,000     18,787,000


CorVel Corporation
Quarterly Results – Condensed Balance Sheet
June 30, 2020 (unaudited) and March 31, 2020 (audited)

  June 30, 2020     March 31, 2020  
Cash $ 94,111,000     $ 83,223,000  
Customer deposits   52,689,000       48,991,000  
Accounts receivable, net   67,469,000       65,767,000  
Prepaid taxes and expenses   10,167,000       11,010,000  
Property, net   74,360,000       75,900,000  
Goodwill and other assets   39,963,000       40,703,000  
Right-of-use asset, net   86,250,000       90,666,000  
Total $ 425,009,000     $ 416,260,000  
Accounts and taxes payable $ 16,618,000     $ 16,363,000  
Accrued liabilities   121,917,000       117,326,000  
Deferred tax liability   7,515,000       7,764,000  
Long-term operating lease liabilities   80,867,000       85,096,000  
Paid-in capital   171,415,000       168,938,000  
Treasury stock   (534,162,000 )     (531,764,000 )
Retained earnings   560,839,000       552,537,000  
Total $ 425,009,000     $ 416,260,000  

Contact: Melissa Storan
Phone: 949-851-1473
http://www.corvel.com

