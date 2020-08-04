Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 960 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,287 in the last 365 days.

WHO Africa Online Press Briefing on COVID-19

WHO Regional Office for Africa Download logo

Please join an online media briefing with the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa (https://www.afro.who.int/), Dr. Matshidiso Moeti and the Minister of Health of Rwanda, Dr. Daniel Ngamije for an update on COVID-19. The media briefing is facilitated by APO Group.

Speakers include:

  • Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa
  • Dr. Daniel Ngamije, Minister of Health, Rwanda

Date: Thursday 6 August

Time: 11:00 Brazzaville/Kinshasa Time GMT +2 / 12:00 Kigali Time

To attend, please register at: https://APO-opa.com/who

Interpretation will be provided in Arabic and French. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with details on how to access the event.

You can send questions in advance in English, French or Arabic. Please email Collins Boakye-Agyemang: boakyeagyemangc@who.int, Danielle Siemeni: ngom@who.int with your full name, your country and your media organization. Anonymous questions will not be accepted.

You can also ask questions live during the briefing using the Q&A function in Zoom. Please specify your full name, your country and the media organization you work for.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.

You just read:

WHO Africa Online Press Briefing on COVID-19

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.