WHO Africa Online Press Briefing on COVID-19

Please join an online media briefing with the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa (https://www.afro.who.int/), Dr. Matshidiso Moeti and the Minister of Health of Rwanda, Dr. Daniel Ngamije for an update on COVID-19. The media briefing is facilitated by APO Group.

Speakers include:

Dr. Matshidiso Moeti , WHO Regional Director for Africa

, WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr. Daniel Ngamije, Minister of Health, Rwanda

Date: Thursday 6 August

Time: 11:00 Brazzaville/Kinshasa Time GMT +2 / 12:00 Kigali Time

To attend, please register at: https://APO-opa.com/who

Interpretation will be provided in Arabic and French. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with details on how to access the event.

You can send questions in advance in English, French or Arabic. Please email Collins Boakye-Agyemang: boakyeagyemangc@who.int, Danielle Siemeni: ngom@who.int with your full name, your country and your media organization. Anonymous questions will not be accepted.

You can also ask questions live during the briefing using the Q&A function in Zoom. Please specify your full name, your country and the media organization you work for.