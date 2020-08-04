Global Agriculture Tractor Tires Market 2020 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated Research Report of Agriculture Tractor Tires Market 2020-2025:
Summary:
Overview
The rapid growth of the agricultural sector is a significant factor that spurs the growth prospect of this market. The rise in the wages of agricultural laborers is empowering farmers to use modern methods of farming. Farmers have started using more farm equipment and tractors to be less dependent on human labor. Growth in the participation of private players and various government initiatives in the agricultural sector and increased willingness to increase farm output have led to the sales growth of the agricultural tractor tires market.
The analysts forecast the global agricultural tractor tires market to grow at a CAGR of 7.93% during the period 2020-2025.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Agriculture Tractor Tires market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Agriculture Tractor Tires, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Agriculture Tractor Tires market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Agriculture Tractor Tires companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Bias-ply Tires
Radial-ply Tires
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
OE Tires
Replacement Tires
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Bridgestone
Michelin
Alliance Tire Group
CEAT
Titan International
JK Tyres
Trelleborg Wheel Systems
Balkrishna Industries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
