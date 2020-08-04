MobiusTrend: WB's Strategic Investment in WIMI, Betting On 5G+ Hologram AR Track

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiusTrend, a market research company in Hong Kong, recently released a research report on 'WB's Strategic Investment in WIMI, Betting On 5G+ Hologram AR Track'. WIMI, a leading holographic AR company in China, received a 10-million-dollar Investment ( https://bit.ly/312x00d ). Participants in the offering include a select group of institutional investors in both the US and Asia, including WB Online Investment Limited, an affiliate of Weibo Corporation.



WIMI Hologram Cloud was founded in May 2015, business coverage from the holographic AI computer vision synthesis, holographic visual presentation, holographic interactive software development, holographic AR online and offline advertising etc. WIMI has integrated the identities of holographic AI cloud mobile software developers, service providers and operators into one. WIMI has also become one of the leading holographic AI integration platforms in China.

Weibo will focus on social and media for a long time. In other fields, Weibo is likely to get involved by offering capital, market and other support. In the near future, WIMI and Weibo can give full play to their advantages in AR field. WIMI's AR holographic open platform will serve the majority of AR holographic developers, and bring more AR holographic applications and intelligent services for everyone.

At the same time, the two parties can carry out in-depth voice and image cooperation on various smart terminals; deepen the content to make communication more convenient. Aiming at AR scenization innovation, both sides will jointly create an industry-leading AR ecology in the form of "technology innovation + hardware implementation" and "combination of software and hardware".

In addition, in terms of Internet service and content ecological cooperation, the two sides can strengthen cooperation in search and information flow to jointly bring consumers more rich and high-quality content and intelligent and convenient service experience. Now, the Internet era is entering the era of artificial intelligence and AR holography. WIMI has been working in the field of AR holography for a long time. Microblog has a huge user group.

Virtual Reality (VR for short) is a new and high technology emerging in recent years. Virtual reality is a three-dimensional virtual world created by computer simulation. AR, the acronym for Augmented Reality, is a new kind of human-computer interaction technology. Through AR technology, participants can interact with virtual objects in real time, so as to get a wonderful visual experience.

AR(augmented reality) technology has also been a hot topic in recent years. In an augmented reality system, the virtual world is superimposed with the real world to supplement what people see in the real world with useful information.

A few years ago, with the popularity of AR mobile game Pokemon Go and breakthroughs in hardware and software technology, mainstream social products Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram successively proposed AR social strategy, that is, add AR camera into social applications to increase more interactive gameplay. There are more and more signs that AR technology, as an emerging technology, is being rapidly applied in various fields. Social networking has always been a great way to extend the popularity of products and maintain user engagement. AR social, also become the direction of development of many companies.

About MobiusTrend

MobiusTrend Group is a leading market research company in Hong Kong. They have built one of the premier proprietary research platforms on financial market, with an emphasis on emerging growth companies and paradigm-shifting businesses. MobiusTrend team is professional in market research reports, industry insights & financing trends analysis. For more information, please visit http://www.mobiustrend.com/