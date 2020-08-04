BlueCity Ranked Among China’s Top Companies for CSR

/EIN News/ -- World-leading LGBTQ platform ranked 12th on one of China’s leading CSR indices

BEIJING, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueCity Holdings Limited (“BlueCity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLCT), a world-leading online LGBTQ platform, has been ranked at No. 12 among 50 Chinese Internet companies for its performance in corporate social responsibility (CSR) in 2019 according to a latest report.



The ranking, released last Friday, is compiled by China CSR Research Center, an affiliate of Southern Weekly, one of the country’s most influential media outlets. Launched in 2003, the annual report is one of the most authoritative CSR performance indices in China.

BlueCity scored 61.43 points while the average score of the 50 Internet companies rated was 35.71. Local tech giants Tencent, Alibaba and Ant Group were ranked top three.

Empowered by the platform’s technologies and data traffic, BlueCity was a pioneer in China for introducing the concept of “Internet + HIV prevention” to integrate online and offline HIV prevention efforts.

In cooperation with its community partners throughout China, BlueCity has enabled its Blued mobile app users to find the nearest HIV testing centers and discreetly book the services online. As of 2019, more than 50,000 tests were done in more than 200 partner testing centers in 26 cities via an appointment through the app.

As of March 31, 2020, Blued has about 6 million monthly active users with half of them outside of China. It is the largest online LGBTQ community in India, Korea, Thailand and Vietnam in terms of MAUs in 2019.

In the fight against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Blued held #StayProud: A Virtual Pride Experience, its first-ever online pride event in late June to encourage the LGBTQ community to stay strong and proud during these challenging times, with profits of the show donated to a non-profit group.

As a global Internet company, BlueCity remains sincerely committed to complying with the laws and regulations about online content. Due to the real time nature of live streaming, a popular feature of the Blued app, BlueCity utilizes a combination of manual screening and AI image recognition technology to promptly remove any inappropriate or illegal content.

The Blued app also strictly limits people under the lawful age from using its platform, which is clearly and repeatedly stated in its user terms and conditions, new-user registration page, welcoming screen, home page banner, and chat interface. Once a user is determined to be underage, the account concerned will be identified and blocked by the platform.

About BlueCity

BlueCity (NASDAQ: BLCT) is a world’s leading online LGBTQ platform, providing a full suite of services aimed at empowering the LGBTQ community in every aspect of their daily lives. As a central hub of BlueCity’s services and platforms, the Blued mobile app allows our users to connect with each other, express themselves, and access professional health related services and family planning consulting services at their fingertips. Blued has connected more than 49 million registered users as of March 31, 2020 worldwide and has a leading foothold in many markets.

