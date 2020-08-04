Wilmer Gibson Fixed Income Team Adds Investment Staff to Support Continued Growth
Building on its success in fixed income, the company is excited to add three talented subject-matter experts to bolster the team’s bottom-up, research processSINGAPORE, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wilmer Gibson, a leading financial services firm providing world-class wealth management services, today announced three appointments that enhance the fundamental research capabilities of its fixed income investment team.
Ethan Ma has joined Wilmer Gibson’s fixed income investment team as a Credit Analyst. Previously, Ethan served as the founder and managing member of a private investment firm and as portfolio director and research analyst at a private Capital Management firm. He also worked as a fixed income research analyst and an investment banking analyst. Ethan Ma graduated with a master’s of business administration and a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics.
Gabriel Guo has been appointed Regional Securitized Products Analyst, a new position on the fixed income team. Prior to joining Wilmer Gibson, Gabriel Guo served as director of commercial mortgage-backed securities research at the Advance Financial Institute and in mortgage research roles for well-established industry leaders. He received a master’s of business administration in real estate finance.
Ping Lui has joined Wilmer Gibson’s fixed income team as a Portfolio Evaluation Analyst, a new position, in which she is a member of the risk team that developed and continually enhances Sigma, Wilmer Gibson’s proprietary risk management system. Ping Lui also focuses on client portfolio reporting. She formerly served as a Project Communications Specialist within the company’s sales and marketing team and worked in the operations and investment bank client derivatives valuations teams at a leading Private Bank. Ping Lui’s educational background includes a master’s in finance and a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing.
About Wilmer Gibson
Wilmer Gibson is a leading financial services firm providing a wide range of investment solutions, securities, investment management and wealth management services. Our team consists of industry-leading investment professionals deep in talent, ideas and experience — all dedicated to providing our clients with a world-class experience in the management of their wealth. The Firm is committed to preserving clients’ capital, managing risk, and delivering strong long-term investment returns over differing economic and market cycles. Our success in developing lasting client relationships is founded on shared values, a thorough understanding of our clients’ goals and a keen desire to earn their trust and confidence.
