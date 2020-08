Wilmer Gibson Fixed Income Team Adds Investment Staff to Support Continued Growth

Building on its success in fixed income, the company is excited to add three talented subject-matter experts to bolster the team’s bottom-up, research process

SINGAPORE, August 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wilmer Gibson , a leading financial services firm providing world-class wealth management services, today announced three appointments that enhance the fundamental research capabilities of its fixed income investment team.Ethan Ma has joined Wilmer Gibson’s fixed income investment team as a Credit Analyst. Previously, Ethan served as the founder and managing member of a private investment firm and as portfolio director and research analyst at a private Capital Management firm. He also worked as a fixed income research analyst and an investment banking analyst. Ethan Ma graduated with a master’s of business administration and a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics.Gabriel Guo has been appointed Regional Securitized Products Analyst, a new position on the fixed income team. Prior to joining Wilmer Gibson, Gabriel Guo served as director of commercial mortgage-backed securities research at the Advance Financial Institute and in mortgage research roles for well-established industry leaders. He received a master’s of business administration in real estate finance.Ping Lui has joined Wilmer Gibson’s fixed income team as a Portfolio Evaluation Analyst, a new position, in which she is a member of the risk team that developed and continually enhances Sigma, Wilmer Gibson’s proprietary risk management system. Ping Lui also focuses on client portfolio reporting. She formerly served as a Project Communications Specialist within the company’s sales and marketing team and worked in the operations and investment bank client derivatives valuations teams at a leading Private Bank. Ping Lui’s educational background includes a master’s in finance and a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing.Wilmer Gibson is a leading financial services firm providing a wide range of investment solutions, securities, investment management and wealth management services. Our team consists of industry-leading investment professionals deep in talent, ideas and experience — all dedicated to providing our clients with a world-class experience in the management of their wealth. The Firm is committed to preserving clients’ capital, managing risk, and delivering strong long-term investment returns over differing economic and market cycles. Our success in developing lasting client relationships is founded on shared values, a thorough understanding of our clients’ goals and a keen desire to earn their trust and confidence.