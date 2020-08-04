Coronavirus - African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (968,020) deaths (20,612), and recoveries (629,726)
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (968,020) deaths (20,612), and recoveries (629,726) by region:
Central (49,220 cases; 944 deaths; 35,463 recoveries): Burundi (395; 1; 304), Cameroon (17,255; 387; 15,320), CAR (4,614; 59; 1,635), Chad (936; 75; 814), Congo (3,546; 58; 1,589), DRC (9,133; 215; 7,424), Equatorial Guinea (4,821; 83; 2,182), Gabon (7,646; 51; 5,408), Sao Tome & Principe (874; 15; 787).
Eastern (81,103; 1,835; 42,833): Comoros (386; 7; 330), Djibouti (5,240; 59; 5,028), Eritrea (282; 0; 225), Ethiopia (19,289; 336; 7,931), Kenya (22,597; 382; 8,740), Madagascar (11,660; 118; 8,825), Mauritius (344; 10; 332), Rwanda (2,092; 5; 1,169), Seychelles (114; 0; 75), Somalia (3,220; 93; 1,598), South Sudan (2,437; 47; 1,195), Sudan (11,738; 752; 6,137), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,195; 5; 1,070).
Northern (164,208; 6,817; 91,903): Algeria (31,416; 1,226; 21,901), Egypt (94,640; 4,888; 44,066), Libya (4,063; 93; 625), Mauritania (6,323; 157; 5,115), Morocco (26,196; 401; 18,968), Tunisia (1,565; 51; 1,225), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (5; 1; 3).
Southern (541,809; 9,063; 368,643): Angola (1,280; 58; 476), Botswana (804; 2; 63), Eswatini (2,838; 45; 1,253), Lesotho (718; 19; 173), Malawi (4,273; 123; 2,020), Mozambique (1,973; 14; 676), Namibia (2,406; 12; 187), South Africa (516,862; 8,539; 358,037), Zambia (6,580; 171; 4,701), Zimbabwe (4,075; 80; 1,057).
Western (131,680; 1,953; 90,884): Benin (1,770, 35; 1,036), Burkina Faso (1,153; 54; 947), Cape Verde (2,583; 25; 1,911), Côte d'Ivoire (16,220; 102; 11,887), Gambia (498; 9; 68), Ghana (37,812; 191; 34,313), Guinea (7,364; 46; 6,505), Guinea-Bissau (2,032; 27; 944), Liberia (1,214; 78; 696), Mali (2,543; 124; 1,943), Niger (1,152; 69; 1,032), Nigeria (44,129; 896; 20,663), Senegal (10,386; 211; 6,901), Sierra Leone (1,848; 67; 1,375), Togo (976; 19; 663).
