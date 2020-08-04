Solve.Care Named as Industry Solution of the Year at Enterprise Blockchain Awards
Award in recognition of Solve.Care’s progress in redefining healthcare access and administration using blockchain
This award represents another strong seal of approval for Solve.Care’s continued efforts in transforming the healthcare space and reaffirms our commitment to help deliver a more patient-centric model.”SINGAPORE, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solve.Care, the global healthcare platform that aims to redefine the current healthcare system by leveraging blockchain technology, has been announced as the Industry Solution of the Year at the recently concluded 2020 Enterprise Blockchain Awards. The ceremony is supported by the Blockchain Research Institute, a global think-tank that focuses on the strategic implications of blockchain technology in areas such as business, government, and society.
— Pradeep Goel
Pradeep Goel, CEO of Solve.Care commented, “We’re proud that Solve.Care’s solution to redefine administration processes and broaden the accessibility of healthcare has been recognized at this year’s Enterprise Blockchain Awards. The caliber of finalists at this year’s awards gives expression to the ongoing delivery of tangible blockchain use-cases and wider mainstream deployments – a trend that I expect to continue in the months ahead.”
Now in its second year, the Enterprise Blockchain Awards online event took place this week to recognize the elite innovators, advocates, and researchers who have helped to power blockchain’s ascent over the past year. The awards ceremony was produced by MCI Canada and supported by the renowned Blockchain Research Institute and the City of Toronto.
In the midst of the ongoing pandemic, Solve.Care has ramped up efforts to provide dynamic solutions to some of the most pressing challenges confronting healthcare professionals and patients. In May of this year, Solve.Care announced the launch of the Global Telehealth Exchange, the world’s first global blockchain telehealth solution, connecting doctors and patients, no matter where they are located in the world. It is also the world’s first global interactive registry of physicians, with whom patients can directly book appointments with. Furthermore, it is also the world’s first global medical payment system using digital currency as the mode of transactions. In June, Solve.Care announced the launch of the Team.Care Network, a workforce health management solution with a special focus on wellbeing and Covid-19 risk mitigation.
“This award represents another strong seal of approval for Solve.Care’s continued efforts in transforming the healthcare space and reaffirms our commitment to help deliver a more patient-centric model. I would like to sincerely thank the event organizers and fellow finalists for their contributions in accelerating the cross-sectoral adoption of blockchain solutions. They are a credit to the industry,” concluded Goel.
