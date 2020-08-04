Westminster Barracks/ 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Committed In Presence of a Child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B103551

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Eyles

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 08/03/2020 at 7:11 P.M.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cascade Falls Road, Weathersfield

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Offense Committed in the

Presence of a Child

ACCUSED: Kyle Polczynski

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/03/2020 at approximately 07:11 pm the Vermont State Police responded to a

report of an assault that had occurred at a residence on Cascade Falls Road in

the Town of Weathersfield (Windsor County), VT.

After an investigation, it was determined that Kyle Polczynski had committed the

offense of 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Offense Committed in the

Presence of a Child. Polczynski was later arrested for the above offenses and

processed at the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster. Polczynski was

issued Conditions of Release to be held without bail at the Southern State

Correctional Facility. Polczynski was issued a criminal citation and is

scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on

August 4, 2020 at 1230 p.m. to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 4, 2020 at 1230 p.m.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: hold without bail

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court

Trooper Kali Eyles

Vermont State Police

Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Rd,

Putney, VT 05346

Tel. 802-722-4600

Kali.eyles@vermont.gov