Westminster Barracks/ 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Committed In Presence of a Child
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B103551
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kali Eyles
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 08/03/2020 at 7:11 P.M.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cascade Falls Road, Weathersfield
VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Offense Committed in the
Presence of a Child
ACCUSED: Kyle Polczynski
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/03/2020 at approximately 07:11 pm the Vermont State Police responded to a
report of an assault that had occurred at a residence on Cascade Falls Road in
the Town of Weathersfield (Windsor County), VT.
After an investigation, it was determined that Kyle Polczynski had committed the
offense of 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault and Offense Committed in the
Presence of a Child. Polczynski was later arrested for the above offenses and
processed at the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster. Polczynski was
issued Conditions of Release to be held without bail at the Southern State
Correctional Facility. Polczynski was issued a criminal citation and is
scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on
August 4, 2020 at 1230 p.m. to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: August 4, 2020 at 1230 p.m.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: hold without bail
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court
Trooper Kali Eyles
Vermont State Police
Westminster
1330 Westminster Heights Rd,
Putney, VT 05346
Tel. 802-722-4600