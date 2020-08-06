Wild Horses: Are roundups and life in holding the only answers for managing wild herds?

Horses return that have not been seen since April and May based on the RFID reporting Horses gather at hubs for hay Band at feeding hub with new foal

Roundups are no longer the only option thanks to the patented solution for humane management of wild horses while they are still living on the range.

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 23rd the House of Representatives approved Rep. Steve Cohen’s (D-TN) amendment to improve the well-being of America’s wild horses in their bill HR 7608. This amendment was passed with bipartisan support and directs the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to spend $11,000,000 of its FY ’21 budget for the wild horse and burro program on humane fertility control. The bill now moves to the Senate.

A no-roundup option that is available for humane fertility control has been created and patented by Wildlife Protection Management (WPM) in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The patented feeding hub built by WPM attracts horses to an on range located feeding station by using fresh alfalfa hay to draw horses in. Once in position the horses receive a unique RFID (radio frequency ID) while eating and if the horse is a mare she can be vaccinated with a population management injection. Temperatures and body conditions are checked and recorded at the same time. The system is multifunctional and can be modified to use both fertility control immunocontraceptive vaccines PZP and GonaCon. The injection travels no more than 7” to reach the horse and is the closest thing to a hand held injection available on the market. Most horses immediately return to eating after the vaccine has been delivered. No removal or human presence is required so the horses are at ease during the process.

In a testimonial, Dr. Ralph Zimmerman, New Mexico State Veterinarian stated “WPM’s system has the potential to dramatically improve population management of wild and feral horses through a more effective, safe vaccine program and by eliminating the stress and expense of helicopters and roundups.”

There are significant government savings with this method of wild horse oversight due to the fact that the WPM system does not require a first or additional gathers to ID or vaccinate the horses. The system operates with solar power and satellite technology. CEO and Founder Roch Hart “believes WPM has the most humane management system available in the world”. In addition to wild horses, the WPM Remote Wildlife Vaccine Delivery System can be adapted to other species.

The horses in these photos live on the 22,000 acre ranch managed by Roch Hart and inspired Roch’s desire to create this system. If you have questions or are interested in making arrangements for an on-site field interview you are invited to contact C.E.O. Roch Hart.