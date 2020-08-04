Royalton Barracks - Investigation - Accidental Death

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE – Death Investigation – Accidental

CASE#:20B202462

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Matthew Sweitzer

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#:802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: August 3, 2020 at 1227 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Wooded lot adjacent to River Road in Stockbridge, VT

VICTIM: James W. Gilman

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At approximately 1227 hours on August 3, 2020, Vermont State Police received a 911 call from an individual who reported finding a co-worker unresponsive following a logging accident off River Road in Stockbridge, VT. The Vermont State Police, Bethel Fire Department, and White River Valley Ambulance responded to the scene and determined the individual was deceased. The victim was identified as James W. Gilman of Lyndonville, VT. Through investigation it was determined that while cutting a felled tree, Mr. Gilman was struck and killed by an adjacent tree that became uprooted. Notification was subsequently made to the next of kin.