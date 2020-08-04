Royalton Barracks - Investigation - Accidental Death
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE – Death Investigation – Accidental
CASE#:20B202462
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Matthew Sweitzer
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#:802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: August 3, 2020 at 1227 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Wooded lot adjacent to River Road in Stockbridge, VT
VICTIM: James W. Gilman
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
At approximately 1227 hours on August 3, 2020, Vermont State Police received a 911 call from an individual who reported finding a co-worker unresponsive following a logging accident off River Road in Stockbridge, VT. The Vermont State Police, Bethel Fire Department, and White River Valley Ambulance responded to the scene and determined the individual was deceased. The victim was identified as James W. Gilman of Lyndonville, VT. Through investigation it was determined that while cutting a felled tree, Mr. Gilman was struck and killed by an adjacent tree that became uprooted. Notification was subsequently made to the next of kin.