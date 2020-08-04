ORIC Pharmaceuticals to Host Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced that management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its second quarter 2020 financial results and other business highlights on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. ET.



To participate in the conference call, please dial (866) 393-4306 (domestic) or (734) 385-2616 (international) and refer to conference ID: 5167646. Please join the conference call at least 15 minutes early to register. A live webcast will be available in the Investors section of the company's website at www.oricpharma.com . The webcast will be archived for 60 days following the presentation.



About ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients’ lives by O vercoming R esistance I n C ancer. ORIC’s lead product candidate, ORIC-101, is a potent and selective small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across a variety of solid tumors. ORIC-101 is currently in two separate Phase 1b trials of ORIC-101 in combination with (1) Xtandi (enzalutamide) in metastatic prostate cancer and (2) Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel) in advanced or metastatic solid tumors. ORIC’s second product candidate, ORIC-533, is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, a key node in the adenosine pathway believed to play a central role in resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens. Beyond these two product candidates, ORIC is also developing multiple precision medicines targeting other hallmark cancer resistance mechanisms. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California. For more information, please go to www.oricpharma.com .

Contact:

Dominic Piscitelli, Chief Financial Officer

dominic.piscitelli@oricpharma.com

info@oricpharma.com