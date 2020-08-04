Brightify is a 36 LED selfie ring light for smartphones and other devices.

WINTER PARK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brightify - The Most Intelligent and Innovative Phone Ring Holder on the Market

Winter Park, FL – The developers of Brightify are pleased to announce the official launch of the most intelligent and innovative smartphone and tablet ring holder currently on the market.

Brightify is a selfie ring light with 36 built-in LEDs. The product is the most original of its kind, providing smartphone, laptop, and iPad users with a fun and exciting way to enhance their selfie pictures. As it is lightweight and easy to use, Brightify is the ultimate way to take selfies, without having to find an alternate light source.

In the product’s most recent news, the developers of Brightify is announcing this game-changing product is now available on Amazon for selfie lovers from around the world. With this recent announcement, selfie enthusiasts can now improve their selfie game and begin taking superb quality pictures or videos – even in the dark!

“We are incredibly excited for the official launch of our highly anticipated product,” says founder of Brightify, Sanje Francis. “Because of poor lighting, it’s not always possible to take great selfies, especially in low-lighting areas. With Brightify, however, we solve this problem by providing users with easy access to 36 LED lights, right from their smartphone ring holder – it’s brilliant!”

Brightify provides users with a host of useful features and benefits, including:

Works with multiple devices, including phones, laptops, and tablets

Turns on with one simple click of a button

Can also be used as a flashlight

Three different lighting modes based on user needs

Lightweight, portable, and fits in any purse or pocket

Rechargeable with USB connector

Silicone gel helps protect devices from scratches

Easy one-click installation

For more information about Brightify, or to order, please visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08CTQ3BY7/ref=smop_skuctr_view.

About Brightify

Brightify is an innovative and brand-new 36 LED selfie ring holder specifically designed to help selfie lovers take the most beautiful and fun pictures – each and every time. The product is made of quality material designed to last for years to come.

Contact Information

Sanje Francis

407-953-7197

Sanje.francis@hotmail.com

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08CTQ3BY7/ref=smop_skuctr_view