Suspect and a Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 7200 Block of Blair Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect and a vehicle of interest in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in the 7200 block of Blair Road, Northwest.

At approximately 5:35 pm, the suspects and victim were engaged in a verbal altercation at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and threatened the victim. The suspects then fled the scene.

One of the suspects and a vehicle of interest were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos and video link below:

https://youtu.be/v2aHOMzEnjg

Anyone who can identify this individual and/or the vehicle of interest, or who has information in reference to this case should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.