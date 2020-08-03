Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1400 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) that occurred on Saturday, August 1, 2020, in the 1400 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 8:30 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene.

 

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video below:

 

https://youtu.be/dvOgWhCGj0M

 

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

