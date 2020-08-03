Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Silver Alert - Rita Andy

Rita Andy, 85 yrs-old, 5' 02", 130 lbs, graying black hair with brown eyes. Rita was last seen wearing a blue or purple shirt, blue jeans, and glasses. She left, on foot, from the area of North 35th Avenue and West Greenway Road in Phoenix, AZ, Maricopa County, today. Phoenix PD has jurisdiction

