75 Years Later: The Hiroshima/Nagasaki Accord (Online Event)

On August 6 & 9, join four of the world’s leading interfaith/intercultural organizations in the call to abolish nuclear weapons.

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, CA, USA, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 75th anniversary of the atomic bombing of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki will be commemorated on August 6, and 9, 2020 by four of the world’s leading interfaith/intercultural organizations with a call for the abolition of all nuclear weapons.

The appeal will be part of an hour-long online video presentation with supporting statements from former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev, former US Secretary of State George Shultz, and other prominent voices. It will be held on August 6 and 9.

“On August 5, 1945 – the day before the atomic bombing – the people of Hiroshima had no idea of the cataclysmic disaster that awaited them. On August 6, 2020, the people of the world have little idea of the thermonuclear disaster that is aimed at them,” said Bishop William Swing, retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of California.

Swing, founder of United Religions Initiative (URI), (with The Rev. Victor H. Kazanjian, Jr., Executive Director), has joined the leaders of the Charter of Compassion, (Marilyn Turkovich, Executive Director); the Parliament of the World’s Religions (Audrey Kitagawa, Chair); and Religions for Peace, (Azza Karam, Executive Director) in jointly issuing the Hiroshima/Nagasaki Accord statement.

“It is a measure of the urgency we all feel that this is the first time the organizations have joined together to make a common statement,” Swing said. “Our hope is that this statement will help to awaken the world to the trigger-ready threats posed by these weapons and to spur a global movement for a nuclear-free world.”

“At a time when peoples’ health should be first and foremost, billions of dollars are being invested in modernizing nuclear weapons and digitalizing the battlefield with unknown consequences, while agreements that stabilized nuclear dangers are being torn up,” Swing said. “The world is at a quiet, ultimately consequential, crossroads concerning nuclear weapons. More hands are poised over nuclear ’buttons,’ and the nuclear armed counties have decided to move rapidly in the direction of raising, rather than lowering, the nuclear threat to the world."

“Not one nuclear weapons country has leadership calling for a change in direction. Therefore, for the sake of security of the world community, citizens have to stand up. That is why we have organized this initiative,” said Swing.

Other speakers commemorating the August 6 and August 9 atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki include:

Kazumi Matsui, Mayor of Hiroshima; Tomihisa Taue, Mayor of Nagasaki; former US Senator Sam Nunn; Mohamed ElBaradei, former head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Nobel Laureate; Lassina Zerbo, head of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO); Beatrice Fihn, Executive Director International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN); Leona Morgan, Coordinator with the Eastern Navajo Diné Against Uranium mining; and Kehkashan Basu, founder and president of Green Hope Foundation.

Both former President Gorbachev and Secretary Shultz will be honored for their efforts that brought the world tantalizingly close to the total elimination of nuclear weapons at the 1986 Summit in Reykjavik, Iceland. An award to young people pursuing nuclear disarmament is being established in perpetuity in their names.

The Hiroshima/Nagasaki commemoration will be streamed online globally, across various time zones on Facebook, YouTube and other platforms. Visit www.voices-uri.org.

After you register, you will receive links to all the platforms where it will be streaming.

Broadcast Times:

Thursday, August 6, 2020

5AM PDT San Francisco | 8AM EDT New York | 2PM UK | 5:30PM Delhi | 9PM Japan

12PM PDT San Francisco | 3PM EDT New York | 6PM UK | 9:30PM Delhi | 4AM Japan

5PM PDT San Francisco | 8PM EDT New York | 2AM UK | 5:30AM Delhi | 9AM Japan

Saturday, August 8, 2020

5PM PDT San Francisco | 8PM EDT New York | 2AM UK | 5:30AM Delhi | 9AM Japan

Sunday, August 9, 2020

12PM PDT San Francisco | 3PM EDT New York | 6PM UK | 9:30PM Delhi | 4AM Japan

Register for this free event here: https://www.voices-uri.org/registration

Endorsers of the Hiroshima/Nagasaki Accord include:

Council for a Livable World; Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation – John Tierney, Executive Director

Global Security Institute – Jonathan Granoff, President

Lightbridge Corporation – Ambassador Thomas Graham Jr., Chairman Mayors for Peace

Disarmament and Security Centre – New Zealand – Dr. Kate Dewes ONZM

International Peace Bureau – Lisa Clark, Co-President

Ploughshares Fund - Joe Cirincione, President

Nuclear Watch New Mexico – Jay Coghlan, Executive Director

Peace Action – Paul Kawika Martin, Senior Director, Policy and Political Affairs

Center for Earth Ethics at Union Theological Seminary – Karenna Gore Founder and Director American Renewable Energy Institute – Chip Comins Chairman and CEO

Atomic Reporters – Peter Rickwood, Founder

Earth Day Network: México – Tiahoga Ruge, Regional Director

World Beyond War – David Swanson Journalist, and Antiwar Activist

NSquare – Erika Gregory, Managing Director

Interfaith Power and Light – Rev. Susan Hendershot, President Union for Reform Judaism

Chishty Foundation – Haji Syed Salman Chishty, Chairman

Sufi Ruhaniat International – Pir Shabda Kahn

Tri-Faith Initiative – Wendy Goldberg, Executive Director

International Youth Alliance for Peace – Thirukumar Premakumar, Founder and President, Sri Lanka

Veterans for Peace Golden Rule Project – Helen Jaccard, Executive Director

May Peace Prevail on Earth International – Fumi Johns Stewart, Executive Director

The Shift Network – Philip M. Hellmich, Global Peace Ambassador

Goi Peace Foundation – Hiroo Saionji, President, Masami Miyazaki, Executive Director

Project Ploughshares – Cesar Jaramillo, Executive Director

Heiwa Peace and Reconciliation Foundation of New York – Rev. Dr. TK Nakagaki, President and Founder, Hiroshima Peace Ambassador, Nagasaki Peace Correspondent

Church Council of Greater Seattle – John Ramos, Executive Director

Global Consciousness Project – Dr. Roger Nelson, Director

Tanenbaum – Rev. Mark E. Fowler, CEO

Middle Powers Initiative – Tarja Cronberg, Chair

Friends Committee on National Legislation – Diane Randall, General Secretary

One Billion Youth for Peace – Abraham Karickam, Founder

Green Hope Foundation – Kehkashan Basu Founder, and President

Unity Earth – Ben Bowler, Executive Director

Living Peace Projects – Brigitte van Baren Chair, Co-Founder

The Global Sunrise Project – Kasha and Marla Slavner

One Life Alliance – Kia Scherr, President

MasterPeace – Aart Bos, CEO

A Common Word Among the Youth (ACWAY) – Rawaad Mahyub, Executive Director

Pathways to Peace (PTP) – Tezikiah Gabriel, Executive Director

Soka Gakkai International

Committee of Religious NGOs at the UN – Hiro Sakurai, President

Sérgio Duarte – Ambassador, President of Pugwash

Bruce Knotts – President and CEO: NGO Committee on Disarmament, Peace and Security; and Director of the Unitarian Universalist Office at the United Nations

Daryl G. Kimball – Executive Director, Arms Control Association

Bruce Blair – Co- founder, Global Zero

Ken Kimmell – President, Union of Concerned Scientists

Lieutenant-General (ret) the Honourable Roméo Dallaire

Dr. Mary-Wynne Ashford – International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War, Winner 1985 Noble Peace Prize

Dr. Hans Blix – former Director General, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

Michael Krepon – Co-Founder and Distinguished Fellow The Stimson Center

Richard Rhodes – Pulitzer Prize-winning historian

Kathleen Kennedy Townsend – former Lieutenant Governor of the State of Maryland

Pierce Corden – Expert Advisor, Holy See Mission to the United Nations in New York, and former US arms control official

David T. Ives – Executive Director Emeritus, The Albert Schweitzer Institute, and Senior Advisor for the Summits of Nobel Peace Laureates

Alyn Ware – Director, World Future Council, Peace & Disarmament Program

Dr. Kim Phuc PHAN THI – UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, Founder Kim Foundation International

Joan Brown Campbell, Rev. Dr. – General Secretary, National Council of Churches of Christ (ret.) and Former Director, Department of Religion, Chautauqua Institution

His Holiness Tep Vong, The Great Supreme Patriarch of the Kingdom of Cambodia

His Holiness Chamgon Kenting Tai Situpa

Bhai Sahib, Bhai Mohinder Singh Ahluwalia OBE KSG – Chairman of Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewak Jatha and the Nishkam Group of Charitable Organizations

The Rev. Canon Sally G. Bingham – President Emerita, The Regeneration Project, Interfaith Power and Light

Hereditary Chief Phil Lane Jr. – Four World’s International Institute

Angaangaq Angakkorsuaq – Shaman and Healer, Greenland

Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji – Spiritual Leader, and President of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Rishikesh, India

Rev. Drew Christiansen, S. J. – Distinguished Professor of Ethics and Global Human Development

Senior Research Fellow, Berkley Center for Religion, Peace and World Affairs Georgetown University

Swamini Adityananda Saraswati – Spiritual Leader, and Co-Founder of Pan African Association Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswatiji – Spiritual Leader and Secretary General of The Global Interfaith WASH Alliance

Mohanji – Humanitarian and Philanthropist, Founder of the Mohanji Foundation

Dharma master Hsin Tao – Founder Museum of World Religions

Rabbi David Rosen KSG, CBE – International Co-President of Religions for Peace

Rev. Kosho Niwano – President-Designate, Rissho Kosei Kai, Co-Moderator Religions for Peace Bishop Rubén Tierrablanca González – ofm Apostolic Vicar of Instanbul – Latin Catholic Church James Carroll – Author, Historian, Journalist

Cynthia Lazaroff – Founder, NuclearWakeUpCall.Earth

Dr. Karen Hallberg – Professor of Physics at Balseiro Institute, and Research Director Centro Atómico Bariloche

Attachments

Julie Schelling Voices for a World Free of Nuclear Weapons 1 347 719 1518 contact@voices-uri.org