Ballad Health CEO applauds President Trump, Secretary Azar and Administrator Verma for "game changing" executive order



Statement from Alan Levine:



"Today, President Trump signed an executive order that has the potential to be a game changer for rural hospitals and health care access in rural America. Among other things, his executive order directs the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop an innovative payment model which would transform rural hospitals. Testing new payment mechanisms that give rural providers flexibility, predictable payments and incentives for high quality, value-based care will be a lifeline to rural health systems like Ballad Health that have invested in high value, high quality care, and are working each day to sustain access in rural America. Ballad Health has long advocated for these changes, and we applaud President Trump, Secretary Azar and Administrator Verma for their willingness to listen to, and advocate for, rural America. This is the best opportunity to save rural hospitals in a generation, and comes after another sweeping improvement for rural hospitals in the temporary adjustment to the Medicare Area Wage Index."



Alan Levine is the chairman and chief executive officer of Ballad Health and previously served as health secretary in Florida and Louisiana.



About Ballad Health:



Ballad Health is an integrated health care system serving the Appalachian Highlands – 21 counties of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia – as well as Northwest North Carolina and Southeast Kentucky. Our system was created to improve the health of the people we serve. Ballad Health operates 21 hospitals, including three tertiary medical centers, a dedicated children’s hospital, community hospitals, three critical access hospitals, a behavioral health hospital, an addiction treatment facility, long-term care facilities, home care and hospice services, retail pharmacies, outpatient services and a multispecialty physician group. All Ballad Health facilities are taking crucial safety precautions, including enhanced physical distancing measures, increased infection control and new processes and systems to safeguard patients’ care journeys. At Ballad Health, you are #SafeWithUs. Learn more at www.balladhealth.org.



