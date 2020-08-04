ePac Flexible Packaging to Expand European Operations into France

ePac Lyon is the latest chapter in the flexible packaging specialist’s journey as the company fulfills its ambition to establish sites in local markets across mainland Europe.

/EIN News/ -- Wolverhampton, UK, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Having previously revealed its expansion plans, ePac Flexible Packaging is pleased to announce the opening of its latest site in France as the company expands its network of flexible packaging production plants across the European Continent. Strategically situated near Lyon, in Bourgoin Jallieu, ePac Lyon is following the same successful business model that sees ePac deliver custom printed roll-stock and pouches to customers in just 10–15 working days from approval of artwork.

Johnny Hobeika, Managing Director of ePac Holdings Europe, says, “We are very excited to bring our fantastic concept to France and to start serving customers there. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, we are on track with our mission to become a local supplier for brands of all sizes across Europe. They can now benefit from fast time to market full flexibility and sustainable production, and the ability to order-to-demand with small and medium run length jobs”.

ePac Lyon will be headed up by Jonathan Schmitt as managing partner, who brings with him over two decades of experience in printing and flexible packaging. He has worked in different countries for a number of international packaging groups. “I have had the opportunity to gain a great deal of insight into the flexible packaging industry over the past 20 years in my various roles, so when the chance to lead ePac’s expansion in France came along, I did not hesitate,” says Jonathan. “The community of smaller brands is growing fast in France, and I feel certain that we will make ePac Lyon a great success.”

Following in the footsteps of ePac Silverstone in the UK, the state-of-the-art facility will produce digitally printed flexible packaging, including roll-stock and pouches. Orders will be supported by ePac’s UK operation until the site is fully up and running.

ePac Holdings Europe serves as the management entity for ePac’s European operations. As a leading full-service provider of multiple types of flexible pouches and roll stock for small- to medium-sized brands, ePac offers a sustainable, integrated approach with fast time to market and the highest quality, digitally printed custom packaging.

ePac’s European operations are built on the successful digital-only print concept first launched by ePac Flexible Packaging in the United States in 2016. The company now has 18 sites across Europe, the United States, Canada, and Asia operational or opening in 2020.

