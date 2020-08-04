Local Small Businesses Join Together to Take Fitness Outside

Akido by the Bay & Nandi Yoga work together to bring their classes outdoors to support their communities and keep their businesses operating during COVID.

SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Mateo businesses Akido by the Bay and Nandi Yoga have joined forces to support their students. Owners Daniel Brasse and Wendy Klein met for the first time on August 1st as the second shutdown of their businesses was looming and realized they were both facing the same challenge – how to continue in-person classes outdoors safely and live stream those same classes for students who prefer to practice at home.The answer? Setting up shop in a parking lot located between the two businesses. In less than a day, the lot was transformed into an outdoor studio with both in-person and live stream capability: yoga mats, tatami mats, a tent, and a new modem and wifi meant that they could kick off classes right away.Further improvements are planned to increase capacity and improve the experience – additional mats to accommodate more students with social distancing, sun protection, music, and the ability to have shade dependant upon the time of day.“There is so much in common between the practice of Akido and yoga – both are non-competitive movement classes that require mental and physical discipline combined with breathing techniques and connecting to the inner self” said Daniel, “it’s a natural fit.”So far, the response from our communities has been really positive, noted Wendy. “People miss these in person classes and the ability to bring them back safely outside is a really exciting development. Plus, it’s wonderful to work with a fellow entrepreneur who wants to give back to the community and share these amazing disciplines.”