Apotheka Systems Inc. expands Telehealth and pre-Covid 19 assessments on Blockchain to facilitate social distanced care and contact tracing capabilities

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, August 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Aug 4th, 2020 Apotheka Systems Inc. announced they have expanded their premium Telehealth services on the Blockchain.This comes at heels of President Trump’s mandate announcement on August 3rd, 2020 of expanding broader role for Telehealth services in Medicare. These new changes are great step towards improving value-based care and benefits both healthcare providers and patients.Given recent security vulnerabilities like “Zoombombing” (abrupt and disruptive intrusion by hackers into a video conference calls) and; non-HIPAA compliance in some of the current Telehealth solutions on the market, Apotheka has layered its Telehealth solution suite with AI and Blockchain technologies to facilitate deeper security, data integrity and interoperability.Apotheka’s Telehealth solution comes with state of the art capabilities which include Claudius AI with personal pre-diagnosis assessments, pre-COVID19 assessments, plug and play features allowing easy EMR / EHR integrations, self-scheduling, payment management, data analytics, and it’s suitable for hospitals, clinics, reference labs, home care among others.About Us: Apotheka is a SaaS company that’s leveraging Blockchain and AI technologies to build new age digital health solutions to elevate patient care experience in any given healthcare setting throughout their patient journey.For more information please or to schedule a demo contact: Email: info@apotheka.co / https://www.apotheka.co/

Apotheka Telehealth Claudius AI