Gov. Inslee, AG Ferguson announce update on challenges to Governor’s emergency powers

Courts have unanimously upheld Governor’s authority

OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson provided an update today regarding the legal challenges to the governor’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy orders.

The Attorney General’s Office has successfully defended all 17 legal challenges. State and federal courts across Washington have rejected the plaintiff’s requests for emergency relief in many of the cases, and the plaintiffs in several other cases have given up and abandoned their claims.

While more than 10 motions to temporarily block the orders have been filed in the various cases, not one has been granted. Court rulings have called the arguments by plaintiffs “frivolous,” “unpersuasive,” and “completely devoid of merit.”

“We will continue to defend the Governor’s ability to manage this crisis and keep Washingtonians safe,” Ferguson said.

“The courts have affirmed the Governor’s authority to act during this ongoing emergency as COVID cases continue to rise throughout the state,” Inslee said. “I thank Attorney General Ferguson and his team for all their work on this. Our state could be more effective in fighting the virus if all Washingtonians were pulling together with everyone doing their part.”

Of the 17 cases filed:

Seven are completely finished

Nine are still pending in trial court

One is on appeal

None have resulted in any court limiting the Governor’s orders in any way

Completed cases

Case Name Venue Plaintiffs What is Challenged Outcome Calvary Chapel Mt. Si & Calvary Chapel Tri-Cities United States District Court, Eastern District Calvary Chapel Mt. Si Calvary Chapel Tri-Cities Restriction on spiritual and religious gatherings Case voluntarily dismissed Crowl v. Inslee United States District Court, Western District Eric Crowl Restrictions on religious practice Case voluntarily dismissed after court denied temporary restraining order for lack of standing Cuevas v. Inslee Chelan County Superior Court/Washington Supreme Court Numerous individuals Governor’s emergency proclamations

Argues that only local health districts have emergency authority

Constitutionality of emergency powers statutes Case voluntarily dismissed in trial court/dismissal of motion for discretionary review by Washington Supreme Court pending Freed v. Inslee United States District Court, Western District Joshua Freed Restrictions on religious practice Case voluntarily dismissed when Plaintiff realized the Bible study he wanted to host was not prohibited Miller v. Inslee Washington Supreme Court Zach Miller; Jeffrey Nelson; Michael Jellison; Alicia Munro Governor’s emergency proclamations

Constitutionality of emergency powers statutes Dismissed by Washington Supreme Court commissioner Simper v. Inslee Lewis County Superior Court/ transferred to Thurston County Superior Court Parents of school-aged children Proclamation closing schools Case voluntarily dismissed after venue transferred to Thurston County and school year ended Sutton v. Inslee Douglas County Superior Court Numerous individuals Governor’s declaration of emergency

Argues that only local health districts have emergency authority

Constitutionality of emergency powers statutes Case voluntarily dismissed after judge orally indicated he was likely to deny any relief

Pending cases

Case Name Venue Plaintiffs What is Challenged Status Didier I: Didier v. Inslee United States District Court, Western District Clint Didier; Lisa Thomas; Tim Eyman; Lawanda Joy Hatch; Dean Wellsfry; Patty Detro; Jason Bernicia; Others similarly situated Governor’s emergency proclamations

Constitutionality of emergency powers statutes Motion for preliminary injunction denied/ show cause why case should not be dismissed pending MacEwen v. Inslee United States District Court, Western District Drew MacEwen; Andrew Barkis; Chris Corry; Brandon Vick; Michael McKee; Lee Pfluger; Fran Wills; Bruce Russell (all claims by legislators are brought in their personal capacities) Emergency proclamations

Constitutionality of emergency powers statutes Motion for preliminary injunction denied/ show cause why case should not be dismissed pending Slidewaters LLC v. Dep’t of Labor & Industries and Inslee, United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit Slidewaters, LLC Emergency proclamation shutting down business activities (water park) Dismissed by District Court, appeal pending Faust v. Inslee United States District Court, Western District Rebecca Faust Prohibition against demonstrations on Capitol Campus Motion to dismiss pending Harborview Fellowship v. Inslee United States District Court, Western District Harborview Fellowship Restrictions on religious practice Discovery anticipated Hendrickson v. Inslee and Wiesman United States District Court, Eastern District Brenda Kay Hendrickson Emergency proclamations

Mask requirement Not properly served Sehmel v. Wiesman Thurston County Superior Court Andrea Sehmel; Kevin O-Sullivan; Robert Motzer; Dawn Appelberg; Kenneth Morse; Jeremy Wildhaber; Yienan Song Discovery ongoing Christ’s Church of Mt. Spokane v. Inslee United States District Court, Eastern District Christ’s Church of Mt. Spokane Westgate Chapel Restriction on spiritual and religious gatherings Plaintiffs have not filed any motions Akesson v. Inslee Whitman County Superior Court Kevin Akesson Governor’s declaration of emergency

Argues that only local health districts have emergency authority

Constitutionality of emergency powers statutes Plaintiffs have not filed any motions

