SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of J2 Global, Inc. - JCOM

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of J2 Global, Inc. ("J2 Global" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JCOM).



The investigation concerns whether J2 Global and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 30, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a report (the “Hindenburg Report”) asserting that J2 Global had, among other issues: (i) failed to disclose questionable transactions with related parties; (ii) utilized misleading accounting to hide underperformance and impending impairments; and (iii) failed to disclose a lack of board independence.

Following the publication of the Hindenburg Report, J2 Global’s stock price fell $6.29 per share, or 9.05%, to close at $63.21 per share on June 30, 2020.

