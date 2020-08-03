Supreme Court welcomes new law clerks

The North Dakota Supreme Court is pleased to announce the following individuals who began their one-year clerkship with the North Dakota Supreme Court on August 3, 2020.

Logan Carpenter of Moffit, North Dakota, received a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Jamestown. Mr. Carpenter received his J.D. from the University of North Dakota School of Law in May 2020. Logan is the son of David and Vicki Carpenter of Moffit.

Alexandra Carthew of Fargo, North Dakota, received a B.A. in English Literature from the University of Oregon. Ms. Carthew received her J.D. from the University of North Dakota School of Law in May 2020. Alexandra is the daughter of Laurie Tyre-Carthew of Dickinson and Richard Carthew of Marina Del Rey, California.

Erica Skogen Hovey of Bismarck, North Dakota, received a B.S. in Political Science and Philosophy from the North Dakota State University. Ms. Hovey received her J.D. from the University of North Dakota School of Law in May 2020. Erica is the daughter of Jody and Tammy Skogen of Mandan.

Matthew Keller of Fargo, North Dakota, received a B.S. in Political Science and a Minor in Psychology from the North Dakota State University. Mr. Keller received his J.D. from the University of North Dakota School of Law in May 2020. Matthew is the son of Rodney and Jeanne Keller of Fargo.

Katelyn Krabbenhoft of Fargo, North Dakota, received a B.S. in Psychology and Philosophy from the North Dakota State University. Ms. Krabbenhoft received her J.D. from the University of Wyoming College of Law in May 2020. Katelyn is the daughter of Charles and Julie Krabbenhoft of Fargo.