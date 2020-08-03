Rome Resident Is Norad Civilian Of The Year

CONTACT: Col. Richard Goldenberg, 518-786-4581

FOR RELEASE: Friday, Jul 31, 2020

Sonepith Keoviengsamay of Rome is the North American Aerospace Defense Command's Outstanding Category II civilian employee. Category II covers federal civilian employees at the GS-11 and GS-12 grade levels. A command and control systems...

Sonepith Keoviengsamay of Rome is the North American Aerospace Defense Command's Outstanding Category II civilian employee. Category II covers federal civilian employees at the GS-11 and GS-12 grade levels.

A command and control systems administrator at the Eastern Air Defense Sector, Keoviengsamay works for the New York Air National Guard's 224th Support Squadron. Keoviengsamay's award recognized his successful management of a major software upgrade that required the installation and configuration of more than 20 computer servers. He also enhanced the unit's air sovereignty mission by leading an update program on more than 100 devices. Other accomplishments included directing critical operational tests and evaluations, while serving as the project manager for three new contracts.

This is the third outstanding employee award Keoviengsamay has won this year. He received the Continental NORAD Region (CONR) and U.S. Northern Command 1st Air Force award in March and EADS' outstanding civilian award in January.

The 224th ADG is composed of the 224th Air Defense Squadron and 224th Support Squadron, located in Rome, and Detachment 1 and Detachment 2 that serve in the Washington, D.C. area. The 224th ADG provides the forces to conduct the Eastern Air Defense Sector's (EADS) mission. Part of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), the Sector is responsible for the air defense of the eastern U.S.

For more information about the New York Air National Guard, visit www.dmna.ny.gov. For more information on the Eastern Air Defense Sector and the 224th Air Defense Group, visit www.eads.ang.af.mil.