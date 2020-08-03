Eads Sergeant Is Continental Norad Region Warrior Of The Year

CONTACT: Col. Richard Goldenberg, 518-786-4581

FOR RELEASE: Friday, Jul 31, 2020

Tech. Sgt. Kathleen Bielecki of Canastota has been named the Command and Control Enlisted Warrior of the Year by the Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command Region-1st Air Force and Air Forces Northern (CONR-AFNORTH). ...

Tech. Sgt. Kathleen Bielecki of Canastota has been named the Command and Control Enlisted Warrior of the Year by the Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command Region-1st Air Force and Air Forces Northern (CONR-AFNORTH).

A weapons director at the Eastern Air Defense Sector, Bielecki is a member of the New York Air National Guard's 224th Air Defense Squadron (ADS). The C2 Warrior of the Year award recognized Bielecki's overall technical expertise and specifically commended her outstanding efforts in support of Presidential travel, the United Nations General Assembly, the Super Bowl and hurricane relief operations. Bielecki's superior performance on major exercises and instructional expertise were also noted.

A component of NORAD, CONR-AFNORTH is headquartered at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. It provides airspace surveillance and control and directs air sovereignty activities for the continental United States.

The 224th ADG is composed of the 224th Air Defense Squadron and 224th Support Squadron, located in Rome, and Detachment 1 and Detachment 2 that serve in the Washington, D.C. area. The 224th ADG provides the forces to conduct the Eastern Air Defense Sector's (EADS) mission. Part of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), the Sector is responsible for the air defense of the eastern U.S.

For more information about the New York Air National Guard, visit www.dmna.ny.gov. For more information on the Eastern Air Defense Sector and the 224th Air Defense Group, visit www.eads.ang.af.mil.