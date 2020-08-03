Registration for the 2020 NRPA Annual Conference: A Virtual Experience, Now Open

Glenn Harris, President of Race Forward, to deliver the keynote address

/EIN News/ -- Ashburn, Va., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registration for the 2020 NRPA Annual Conference: A Virtual Experience (NRPA Virtual) is now open. The conference, which will be the first all virtual conference hosted by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), will be held Oct. 27–29 and feature more than 60 education sessions, a virtual exhibit hall and plenty of networking opportunities. Glenn Harris, president of Race Forward, will kick-off the conference during the Opening General Session on Tuesday, October 27. Harris has more than 25 years of experience working on race and social justice issues with community groups, foundations and government agencies to build a more just and democratic society.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic caused us to pivot from an in-person event to a virtual one, we are proud to deliver an experience that will be timely and relevant for park and recreation professionals and the vital role they continue to play in their communities’ responses to the pandemic,” said Kristine Stratton, president and CEO of NRPA. “Further, we are thrilled to bring top experts in race equity and social justice issues to this year’s conference, as the field of parks and recreation looks to create more fair and just access to the essential infrastructure and services we provide.”

In addition to daily general sessions, there are 12 education tracks that attendees can choose from, including:

Advocacy

Aquatics

Conservation

Employee and Volunteer Management

Health and Wellness

Leadership and Management

Planning, Design and Maintenance

Professional Development

Public Relations and Marketing

Recreation and Sports Programming

Research and Evaluation

Revenue and Customer Service

Attendees will have the option to attend live education sessions as well as be able to access the recordings of all 60-plus sessions. In addition to dynamic keynotes and education sessions, attendees can participate in unique networking opportunities, an exploration-worthy exhibit hall and more. Attendees will also have the option to sign up for a virtual 5K and receive a limited-edition medal for an additional cost.

While the conference will not be occurring in Orlando this year, NRPA remains committed to its annual Parks Build Community project where the association works with industry partners to refurbish or build a park in the conference host city. This year, NRPA is working with generous donors to revitalize Grand Avenue Park in Orlando, Florida and plans to unveil the project during NRPA Virtual.

To register and learn more, visit nrpa.org/conference.

To learn more about NRPA, visit nrpa.org.

###

About the National Recreation and Park Association

The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) is the leading not-for-profit organization dedicated to building strong, vibrant and resilient communities through the power of parks and recreation. With more than 60,000 members, NRPA advances this mission by investing in and championing the work of park and recreation professionals and advocates — the catalysts for positive change in service of equity, climate-readiness, and overall health and well-being. For more information, visit www.nrpa.org. For digital access to NRPA’s flagship publication, Parks & Recreation, visit www.parksandrecreation.org.

Attachments

Roxanne Sutton National Recreation and Park Association 703-858-2166 press@nrpa.org