Range Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results & North Louisiana Asset Sale

/EIN News/ -- FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) today announced its second quarter 2020 financial results. 

Second Quarter Highlights –

  • Well costs averaged less than $600 per lateral foot, including facility costs, the lowest in Appalachia
  • Transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense improved $0.15 per mcfe, or 10% versus prior year
  • Direct operating expense improved $0.05 per mcfe, or 31% versus prior year
  • G&A expense (before certain items) improved $0.05 per mcfe, or 28% versus prior year
  • Production taxes improved $0.02 per mcfe, or 40% versus prior year
  • Interest expense improved $0.02 per mcfe, or 8% versus prior year
  • DD&A expense improved $0.19 per mcfe, or 28% versus prior year
  • Total cash unit costs improved $0.29 per mcfe, or 14% versus prior year
  • Production averaged 2,349 Mmcfe per day, approximately 71% natural gas
  • Repurchased approximately $47 million of outstanding notes principal at an average 20% discount to par
  • In July, signed purchase and sale agreement to divest North Louisiana assets for gross proceeds of $245 million, plus an additional $90 million contingent on future commodity prices

Commenting on the quarter, Jeff Ventura, the Company’s CEO said, “Range continued to make steady progress in the second quarter - significantly improving our cost structure, operating safely, and methodically developing our core asset with peer-leading well costs and capital efficiency.  After the sale of our North Louisiana assets, Range’s cost structure and capital productivity will take another meaningful step forward, driven by material improvements in our cash unit costs and a base decline solidly under 20%.  Our shallow base decline and peer leading well costs provide Range a sustaining capital requirement per mcfe that we believe is the lowest amongst peers, providing us a solid foundation for generating corporate returns.  In 2020, we expect Range to reduce total debt outstanding for the third consecutive year in a row, reflecting our commitment to disciplined capital allocation and a strong balance sheet.  Range remains well-positioned to successfully navigate the current commodity environment and benefit from an improved outlook for natural gas and natural gas liquids, particularly given Range’s industry-leading inventory of core natural gas and liquids wells.”

Financial Discussion

Except for generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) reported amounts, specific expense categories exclude non-cash impairments, unrealized mark-to-market adjustment on derivatives, non-cash stock compensation and other items shown separately on the attached tables.  “Unit costs” as used in this release are composed of direct operating, transportation, gathering, processing and compression, production and ad valorem taxes, general and administrative, interest and depletion, depreciation and amortization costs divided by production.  See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a definition of each of the non-GAAP financial measures and the tables that reconcile each of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

GAAP revenues for second quarter 2020 totaled $377 million, GAAP net cash provided from operating activities (including changes in working capital) was $79 million, and GAAP earnings was a loss of $147 million ($0.61 per diluted share). 

Non-GAAP revenues for second quarter 2020 totaled $502 million, and cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, a non-GAAP measure, was $81 million.  Adjusted earnings comparable to analysts’ estimates, a non-GAAP measure, was a loss of $25 million ($0.10 per diluted share) in second quarter 2020.

North Louisiana Asset Sale

Subsequent to June 30, Range signed a purchase and sale agreement to divest the Company’s North Louisiana assets for gross proceeds of $245 million, with the potential for $90 million in additional proceeds contingent on future commodity prices.  At the time of the sale, the assets were producing approximately 160 Mmcfe per day, and Range did not have any drilling and completion activity planned for the assets this year.  Per the agreement, Range will retain certain commitments through their remaining term.  Range intends to use $28.5 million of the sale proceeds to reduce a portion of the retained commitments.  The transaction is expected to close in August with an effective date of February 1, 2020.

Capital Expenditures

Second quarter 2020 drilling and completion expenditures were $99 million.  In addition, during the quarter, a combined $5 million was spent on acreage and gathering systems.  Total year-to-date expenditures were $235 million at the end of the second quarter.  Well costs, including all facilities, averaged less than $600 per foot in the second quarter, the lowest normalized well costs in Appalachia.  Range remains on track to spend at or below its total capital budget of $430 million for 2020.

Financial Position and Buyback Activity
                                               
At the end of the second quarter, Range had $639 million drawn on its revolver and over $1.4 billion of additional borrowing capacity under the commitment amount. Range expects its $3.0 billion borrowing base to be unchanged following the sale of its North Louisiana assets.  Following the planned closing on the Company’s North Louisiana asset sale in August, Range’s liquidity is expected to exceed $1.6 billion.

Range repurchased and retired approximately $47 million in principal amount of its senior and subordinated notes during the second quarter at a weighted average discount to par of 20%.  Range also repurchased 200,000 shares of the Company’s common stock during the second quarter at an average price of $2.22 per share.  In total, Range has repurchased $360 million in debt principal at a discount and ten million shares since second half 2019. 

Unit Costs and Pricing

The following table details Range’s unit costs per mcfe(a):

Expenses   2Q 2020 
($/Mcfe) 		    2Q 2019 
($/Mcfe) 		     Increase 
(Decrease)
                 
Direct operating(a) $ 0.11   $ 0.16     (31%)
Transportation, gathering, processing and compression   1.30     1.45     (10%)
Production and ad valorem taxes   0.03     0.05     (40%)
General and administrative (G&A)(a)   0.13     0.18     (28%)
Interest expense(a)   0.22     0.24     (8%)
Total cash unit costs(b)   1.79     2.08     (14%)
Depletion, depreciation and amortization (DD&A)   0.49     0.68     (28%)
Total unit costs plus DD&A(b) $ 2.28   $ 2.76     (17%)

(a)   Excludes stock-based compensation, legal settlements and amortization of deferred financing costs.
(b)   May not add due to rounding.

The following table details Range’s average production and realized pricing for second quarter 2020:

    2Q20 Production & Realized Pricing
    Natural Gas 
(Mcf) 		   NGLs
(Bbl)		   Oil 
(Bbl) 		  Natural Gas 
Equivalent
(Mcfe)
Net Production per day   1,660,743   106,772   7,913   2,348,856
                 
Average NYMEX price   $1.72       $27.09    
Differential, including basis hedging     (0.31)        (12.28)    
Realized prices before NYMEX hedges     1.41   $12.80    14.81    
Settled NYMEX hedges     0.61     0.71    30.21    
Average realized prices after hedges (a)   $ 2.02   $ 13.51   $ 45.03   $ 2.19

(a)    May not add due to rounding.

Second quarter 2020 natural gas, NGLs and oil price realizations (including the impact of derivative settlements which correspond to analysts’ estimates) averaged $2.19 per mcfe.  Additional detail on commodity price realizations can be found in the Supplemental Tables provided on the Company’s website. 

  • The average natural gas price, including the impact of basis hedging, was $1.41 per mcf, or a ($0.31) differential to NYMEX.  In the second quarter, Range sold additional natural gas volume in Appalachia following a pipeline outage in May that affected a portion of Range’s transportation to the Gulf Coast.  This minor impact to differentials was offset by lower gas transportation expense in the quarter. 
     
  • Pre-hedge NGL realizations were $12.80 per barrel, or a $0.37 per barrel premium to the Mont Belvieu weighted barrel and approximately 47% of WTI (West Texas Intermediate).  Lower NGL prices in the second quarter were partially offset by lower processing costs.
     
  • Crude oil and condensate price realizations, before realized hedges, averaged $14.81 per barrel, or $12.28 below WTI.  Condensate pricing in the second quarter was impacted by weakness in regional demand.  However, regional condensate demand has increased following the second quarter, and Range expects differentials and fundamentals to improve in second half 2020. As a result, Range deferred some liquids-rich activity into second half 2020 and its Appalachia condensate production is expected to increase versus the second quarter.  

Operational Discussion

The table below summarizes estimated activity for 2020 regarding the number of wells to sales for each area. 

  Wells TIL
2Q 2020		   Calendar 2020
Planned TIL		   Remaining
2020
SW PA Super-Rich 0   3   3
SW PA Wet 6   31   13
SW PA Dry 15   33   10
Total Wells 21   67   26

Production by Area

Total production for second quarter 2020 averaged approximately 2,349 net Mmcfe per day.  The southwest Appalachia area averaged 2,083 net Mmcfe per day during the quarter, a 6% increase over second quarter 2019.  The northeast Marcellus properties averaged 86 net Mmcf per day and North Louisiana production during second quarter 2020 averaged approximately 179 net Mmcfe per day. Second quarter 2020 North Louisiana production includes the benefit of one-time land and legal adjustments as part of the divestiture process.

Marketing and Transportation

During the quarter, Range sold additional natural gas volume in Appalachia following a third-party pipeline outage in early May affecting a portion of Range’s transportation that takes natural gas to the Gulf Coast.  This had a minor impact to natural gas differentials during the quarter and was mostly offset by lower gas transportation expense.  Range continues to benefit from its diverse set of natural gas transportation outlets as unexpected events in any one market do not materially impact the overall portfolio.

Domestic U.S. natural gas production declined significantly during the quarter, led by associated gas shut-ins and legacy basin declines in response to the price of both oil and natural gas.  Range expects recently announced activity reductions for the industry to weigh on second half 2020 production levels, more than offsetting the return of shut-in production, while LNG export demand recovers from current levels.  Evidenced by one of the lightest 2021 hedge positions among natural gas producers, Range anticipates that a sustained move higher in the forward curve for natural gas is needed to incentivize activity from dry gas producing basins to avoid extremely low storage levels next year.

As previously disclosed, entering second quarter, demand for gasoline and jet fuel were directly impacted by COVID-19 related reductions in vehicle and air travel.  The abrupt change in demand put temporary pressure on condensate pricing during the quarter.  Production and sales were unaffected as Range’s marketing team found domestic or international outlets for all products.  The Northeast condensate market began to rebound in the months of June and July, with substantial improvements in pricing, pointing to a better second half of the year. 

Range experienced healthy NGL demand during the second quarter as a result of its strong and diverse customer base as well as a flexible transportation portfolio that allows access to multiple domestic and international markets.  The Company increased its access to waterborne exports via Mariner East and Marcus Hook during the second quarter, where LPG export premiums at Marcus Hook have remained stable at a few cents per gallon above Mont Belvieu index.  Range expects NGL and condensate fundamentals to continue strengthening during the second half of 2020, as a lack of U.S. drilling and completions activity is expected to result in declining supply while demand continues to recover.  Range’s liquids-weighted activity during the balance of 2020 is set to take advantage of this improving macro environment for both condensate and NGL pricing.

Guidance – 2020 

Production per day Guidance

Production for full-year 2020 is expected to average approximately 2.25 Bcfe per day, reflecting adjustments associated with the sale of North Louisiana assets.  Full-year 2020 Appalachia production is expected to average approximately 2.15 Bcfe per day.

Full Year 2020 Expense Guidance 

  Prior Guidance Updated Guidance
Direct operating expense: $0.14 - $0.16 per mcfe $0.11 - $0.13 per mcfe
Transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense: $1.37 - $1.40 per mcfe $1.32 - $1.36 per mcfe
Production tax expense: $0.04 - $0.05 per mcfe $0.03 - $0.04 per mcfe
Exploration expense: $30 - $38 million $28 - $34 million
G&A expense: $0.14 - $0.16 per mcfe $0.14 - $0.15 per mcfe
Interest expense: $0.22 - $0.24 per mcfe $0.22 - $0.24 per mcfe
DD&A expense: $0.48 - $0.52 per mcfe $0.48 - $0.52 per mcfe
Net brokered gas marketing expense: $10 - $16 million $10 - $16 million

Full Year 2020 Price Guidance

Based on current market indications and the anticipated sale of Range’s North Louisiana assets in August, Range expects to average the following price differentials for its production in 2020. 

  Prior Guidance Updated Guidance
Natural Gas:(1) NYMEX minus $0.20 to $0.26 NYMEX minus $0.22 to $0.28
Natural Gas Liquids:(2) Mont Belvieu plus $0.50 to $1.50 per bbl Mont Belvieu plus $0.50 to $1.50 per bbl
Oil/Condensate: WTI minus $8.00 to $9.00 per bbl WTI minus $8.00 to $10.00 per bbl

(1) Including basis hedging.
(2) Weighting based on 53% ethane, 27% propane, 7% normal butane, 4% iso-butane and 9% natural gasoline.

Hedging Status

Range hedges portions of its expected future production to increase the predictability of cash flow and to help maintain a more flexible financial position.  Range has over 70% of its remaining 2020 natural gas production hedged at a weighted average floor price of $2.57 per Mmbtu.  Similarly, Range has hedged over 80% of its remaining 2020 projected crude oil production at an average floor price of $58.12.  Please see Range’s detailed hedging schedule posted at the end of the financial tables below and on its website at www.rangeresources.com

Range has also hedged Marcellus and other natural gas basis to limit volatility between NYMEX and regional prices.  The fair value of basis hedges was a loss of $4.5 million as of June 30, 2020.  The Company also has propane basis swap contracts and freight swaps which lock in the differential between Mont Belvieu and international propane indices.  The combined fair value of these contracts was a loss of $4.0 million at June 30, 2020.  

Conference Call Information
A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Tuesday, August 4 at 9:00 a.m. ET.  A webcast of the call may be accessed at www.rangeresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website until September 4, 2020.

To participate in the call, dial 877-928-8777 and provide conference code 1543996 about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates as set forth in this release represents income or loss from operations before income taxes adjusted for certain non-cash items (detailed in the accompanying table) less income taxes.  We believe adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates is calculated on the same basis as analysts’ estimates and that many investors use this published research in making investment decisions and evaluating operational trends of the Company and its performance relative to other oil and gas producing companies.  Diluted earnings per share (adjusted) as set forth in this release represents adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates on a diluted per share basis.  A table is included which reconciles income or loss from operations to adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates and diluted earnings per share (adjusted).  The Company provides additional comparative information on prior periods along with non-GAAP revenue disclosures on its website. 

Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (sometimes referred to as “adjusted cash flow”) as defined in this release represents net cash provided by operations before changes in working capital and exploration expense adjusted for certain non-cash compensation items.  Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is widely accepted by the investment community as a financial indicator of an oil and gas company’s ability to generate cash to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service debt.  Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is also useful because it is widely used by professional research analysts in valuing, comparing, rating and providing investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry.  In turn, many investors use this published research in making investment decisions.  Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operations, investing, or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows, or as a measure of liquidity.  A table is included which reconciles net cash provided by operations to cash flow from operations before changes in working capital as used in this release.  On its website, the Company provides additional comparative information on prior periods for cash flow, cash margins and non-GAAP earnings as used in this release.

The cash prices realized for oil and natural gas production, including the amounts realized on cash-settled derivatives and net of transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, is a critical component in the Company’s performance tracked by investors and professional research analysts in valuing, comparing, rating and providing investment recommendations and forecasts of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry.  In turn, many investors use this published research in making investment decisions.  Due to the GAAP disclosures of various derivative transactions and third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense, such information is now reported in various lines of the income statement.  The Company believes that it is important to furnish a table reflecting the details of the various components of each line in the statement of operations to better inform the reader of the details of each amount and provide a summary of the realized cash-settled amounts and third-party transportation, gathering, processing and compression expense which were historically reported as natural gas, NGLs and oil sales.  This information is intended to bridge the gap between various readers’ understanding and fully disclose the information needed.

The Company discloses in this release the detailed components of many of the single line items shown in the GAAP financial statements included in the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q.  The Company believes that it is important to furnish this detail of the various components comprising each line of the Statements of Operations to better inform the reader of the details of each amount, the changes between periods and the effect on its financial results.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin. The Company pursues an organic development strategy targeting high return, low-cost projects within its large inventory of low risk development drilling opportunities.  The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.  More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.

Included within this release are certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are not limited to historical facts, but reflect Range’s current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events.  Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “outlook”, “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursue,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

All statements, except for statements of historical fact, made within regarding activities, events or developments the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as those regarding future well costs, expected asset sales, well productivity, future liquidity and financial resilience, anticipated exports and related financial impact, NGL market supply and demand, improving commodity fundamentals and pricing, future capital efficiencies, future shareholder value, emerging plays, capital spending, anticipated drilling and completion activity, acreage prospectivity, expected pipeline utilization and future guidance information, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on assumptions and estimates that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information; however, management's assumptions and Range's future performance are subject to a wide range of business risks and uncertainties and there is no assurance that these goals and projections can or will be met. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.  Further information on risks and uncertainties is available in Range's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.  Unless required by law, Range undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date they are made.

The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in filings made with the SEC, to disclose proved reserves, which are estimates that geological and engineering data demonstrate with reasonable certainty to be recoverable in future years from known reservoirs under existing economic and operating conditions as well as the option to disclose probable and possible reserves.  Range has elected not to disclose its probable and possible reserves in its filings with the SEC.  Range uses certain broader terms such as "resource potential,” “unrisked resource potential,” "unproved resource potential" or "upside" or other descriptions of volumes of resources potentially recoverable through additional drilling or recovery techniques that may include probable and possible reserves as defined by the SEC's guidelines.  Range has not attempted to distinguish probable and possible reserves from these broader classifications. The SEC’s rules prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC these broader classifications of reserves.  These estimates are by their nature more speculative than estimates of proved, probable and possible reserves and accordingly are subject to substantially greater risk of actually being realized.  Unproved resource potential refers to Range's internal estimates of hydrocarbon quantities that may be potentially discovered through exploratory drilling or recovered with additional drilling or recovery techniques and have not been reviewed by independent engineers.  Unproved resource potential does not constitute reserves within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer's Petroleum Resource Management System and does not include proved reserves.  Area wide unproven resource potential has not been fully risked by Range's management.  “EUR”, or estimated ultimate recovery, refers to our management’s estimates of hydrocarbon quantities that may be recovered from a well completed as a producer in the area. These quantities may not necessarily constitute or represent reserves within the meaning of the Society of Petroleum Engineer’s Petroleum Resource Management System or the SEC’s oil and natural gas disclosure rules. Actual quantities that may be recovered from Range's interests could differ substantially.  Factors affecting ultimate recovery include the scope of Range's drilling program, which will be directly affected by the availability of capital, drilling and production costs, commodity prices, availability of drilling services and equipment, drilling results, lease expirations, transportation constraints, regulatory approvals, field spacing rules, recoveries of gas in place, length of horizontal laterals, actual drilling results, including geological and mechanical factors affecting recovery rates and other factors.  Estimates of resource potential may change significantly as development of our resource plays provides additional data. 

In addition, our production forecasts and expectations for future periods are dependent upon many assumptions, including estimates of production decline rates from existing wells and the undertaking and outcome of future drilling activity, which may be affected by significant commodity price declines or drilling cost increases. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, available from our website at www.rangeresources.com or by written request to 100 Throckmorton Street, Suite 1200, Fort Worth, Texas 76102.  You can also obtain this Form 10-K on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by calling the SEC at 1-800-SEC-0330.

 

2020-13


SOURCE:   Range Resources Corporation

  Investor Contacts:
   
  Laith Sando, Vice President – Investor Relations
  817-869-4267
  lsando@rangeresources.com
   
  John Durham, Senior Financial Analyst
  817-869-1538
  jdurham@rangeresources.com
   
  Range Media Contacts:
   
  Mark Windle, Manager of Corporate Communications
  724-873-3223
  mwindle@rangeresources.com

 


RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS                                        
Based on GAAP reported earnings with additional                                        
details of items included in each line in Form 10-Q                                        
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)                                        
                                         
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
   2020      2019     %    2020      2019      %
                                         
Revenues and other income:                                        
Natural gas, NGLs and oil sales (a) $ 349,258     $ 563,579         $ 781,354     $ 1,235,233        
Derivative fair value (loss)/income   (6,303 )     195,245           226,872       133,514        
Brokered natural gas, marketing and other (b)   33,309       91,940           61,698       230,083        
ARO settlement loss (b)   (12 )               (12 )            
Other (b)   294       665           554       736        
Total revenues and other income   376,546       851,429     -56%     1,070,466       1,599,566       -33%
                                         
Costs and expenses:                                        
Direct operating   23,960       33,432           55,545       66,068        
Direct operating – non-cash stock-based compensation (c)   434       549           884       1,140        
Transportation, gathering, processing and compression    278,875       301,219           563,640       603,874        
Production and ad valorem taxes    5,557       9,889           14,576       21,199        
Brokered natural gas and marketing   37,993       100,564           70,204       232,421        
Brokered natural gas and marketing – non-cash stock-based compensation (c)   168       553           581       1,001        
Exploration   7,655       7,721           14,402       15,444        
Exploration – non-cash stock-based compensation (c)    372       388           702       876        
Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties    5,524       12,770           10,937       25,429        
General and administrative    28,333       38,505           61,343       74,799        
General and administrative – non-cash stock-based compensation (c)   9,179       9,500           17,208       19,138        
General and administrative – lawsuit settlements   776       1,190           1,591       1,896        
General and administrative – rig release penalty         1,436                 1,436        
General and administrative – bad debt expense                    400              
Exit and termination costs   10,297       2,180           11,892       2,180        
Exit and termination costs – non-cash stock-based compensation (c)         26                 26        
Deferred compensation plan (d)   12,587       (11,142 )         4,050       (7,561 )      
Interest expense   46,489       49,922           91,946       99,671        
Interest expense – amortization of deferred financing costs (e)   2,135       1,805           4,196       3,593        
Gain on early extinguishment of debt   (8,991 )               (21,914 )            
Depletion, depreciation and amortization    104,626       141,505           207,612       280,223        
Impairment of proved properties                   77,000              
Loss (gain) on sale of assets   426       (5,867 )         (121,673 )     (5,678 )      
Total costs and expenses   566,395       696,145     -19%     1,065,122       1,437,175       -26%
                                         
(Loss) income before income taxes   (189,849 )     155,284     -222%     5,344       162,391       -97%
                                         
Income tax (benefit) expense:                                        
Current   (3                 (366 )            
Deferred   (43,277 )     40,099           7,304       45,787        
    (43,280 )     40,099           6,938       45,787        
                                         
Net (loss) income $ (146,569 )   $ 115,185     -227%   $ (1,594 )   $ 116,604       -101%
                                         
Net (Loss) Income Per Common Share:                                        
Basic $ (0.61 )   $ 0.46         $ (0.01 )   $ 0.46        
Diluted $ (0.61 )   $ 0.46         $ (0.01 )   $ 0.46        
                                         
Weighted average common shares outstanding, as reported:                                        
Basic   239,472       247,770     -3%     242,717       247,773       -2%
Diluted   239,472       248,436     -4%     242,717       249,042       -3%

(a)  See separate natural gas, NGLs and oil sales information table.
(b)  Included in Brokered natural gas, marketing and other revenues in the 10-Q.
(c)  Costs associated with stock compensation and restricted stock amortization, which have been reflected in the categories associated with the direct personnel costs, which are combined with the cash costs in the 10-Q.
(d)  Reflects the change in market value of the vested Company stock held in the deferred compensation plan.
(e)  Included in interest expense in the 10-Q.


RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEETS              
(In thousands) June 30,
  
December 31,
  2020
   2019
    (Unaudited)       (Audited)  
Assets              
Current assets $ 188,587     $ 290,954  
Derivative assets   146,236       137,554  
Natural gas and oil properties, successful efforts method   5,993,626       6,041,035  
Transportation and field assets   3,723       5,375  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   52,367       62,053  
Other   67,672       75,432  
  $ 6,452,211     $ 6,612,403  
               
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity              
Current liabilities $ 522,554     $ 551,032  
Asset retirement obligations   2,393       2,393  
Derivative liabilities   5,306       13,119  
               
Bank debt   628,221       464,319  
Senior notes   2,510,256       2,659,844  
Senior subordinated notes   26,656       48,774  
Total debt   3,165,133       3,172,937  
               
Deferred tax liability   167,548       160,196  
Derivative liabilities   10,001       949  
Deferred compensation liability   58,676       64,070  
Operating lease liabilities   35,104       41,068  
Asset retirement obligations and other liabilities   149,680       259,151  
               
Common stock and retained earnings   2,366,654       2,355,512  
Other comprehensive loss   (644 )     (788 )
Common stock held in treasury stock   (30,194 )     (7,236 )
Total stockholders’ equity   2,335,816       2,347,488  
  $ 6,452,211     $ 6,612,403  


RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME TO TOTAL REVENUE EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, a non-GAAP measure                          
(Unaudited, in thousands)                          
  Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,    
    2020     2019     %       2020       2019     %  
                                         
Total revenues and other income, as reported $ 376,546   $ 851,429     -56 %   $ 1,070,466     $ 1,599,566     -33 %
Adjustment for certain special items:                                        
Total change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement (gain) loss   125,803     (161,738 )           (7,443 )     (75,173 )      
ARO settlement loss   12                 12              
Total revenues, as adjusted, non-GAAP $ 502,361   $ 689,691     -27 %   $ 1,063,035     $ 1,524,393     -30 %


RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES                              
(Unaudited in thousands)                              
                               
  Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
  2020     2019     2020     2019  
                               
Net (loss) income $ (146,569 )   $ 115,185     $ (1,594 )   $ 116,604  
Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided from continuing operations:                              
Deferred income tax (benefit) expense   (43,277 )     40,099       7,304       45,787  
Depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment   104,626       141,505       284,612       280,223  
Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties   5,524       12,770       10,937       25,429  
Derivative fair value loss (income)   6,303       (195,245 )     (226,872 )     (133,514 )
Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments   119,500       33,507       219,429       58,341  
Allowance for bad debts               400        
Amortization of deferred issuance costs and other   1,741       1,436       3,398       3,243  
Deferred and stock-based compensation   22,637       (385 )     23,113       13,727  
Loss (gain) on sale of assets and other   426       (5,867 )     (121,673 )     (5,678 )
Gain on early extinguishment of debt   (8,991 )           (21,914 )      
                               
Changes in working capital:                              
Accounts receivable   19,045       67,422       103,390       201,428  
Inventory and other   376       (272 )     (4,056 )     (5,035 )
Accounts payable   (46,013 )     1,299       (27,353 )     (29,132 )
Accrued liabilities and other   43,434       (26,632 )     (45,853 )     (125,907 )
Net changes in working capital   16,842       41,817       26,128       41,354  
Net cash provided from operating activities $ 78,762     $ 184,822     $ 203,268     $ 445,516  
                               
                               
                               
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES, AS REPORTED, TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE CHANGES IN WORKING CAPITAL, a non-GAAP measure                              
(Unaudited, in thousands)                              
                               
  Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
  2020     2019     2020     2019  
Net cash provided from operating activities, as reported $ 78,762     $ 184,822     $ 203,268     $ 445,516  
Net changes in working capital   (16,842 )     (41,817 )     (26,128 )     (41,354 )
Exploration expense   7,655       7,721       14,402       15,444  
Lawsuit settlements   776       1,190       1,591       1,896  
Exit and termination costs   10,297       2,180       11,892       2,180  
Rig release penalty         1,436             1,436  
Non-cash compensation adjustment   509       628       1,122       1,243  
Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital – non-GAAP measure $ 81,157     $ 156,160     $ 206,147     $ 426,361  
                               
                               
                               
ADJUSTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING                              
(Unaudited, in thousands)                              
                               
  Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
  2020     2019     2020     2019  
Basic:                              
Weighted average shares outstanding   245,879       251,242       247,516       250,784  
Stock held by deferred compensation plan   (6,407 )     (3,472 )     (4,799 )     (3,011 )
Adjusted basic   239,472       247,770       242,717       247,773  
                               
Dilutive:                              
Weighted average shares outstanding   245,879       251,242       247,516       250,784  
Dilutive stock options under treasury method   (6,407 )     (2,806 )     (4,799 )     (1,742 )
Adjusted dilutive   239,472       248,436       242,717       249,042  
                               


RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND OIL SALES AND DERIVATIVE FAIR VALUE INCOME (LOSS) TO CALCULATED CASH REALIZED NATURAL GAS, NGLs AND OIL PRICES WITH AND WITHOUT THIRD PARTY TRANSPORTATION, GATHERING AND COMPRESSION FEES, a non-GAAP measure            
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data)            
  Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,
         
  2020     2019     %     2020       2019     %
Natural gas, NGL and oil sales components:                                          
Natural gas sales $ 214,207     $ 343,623           $ 467,456     $ 778,343        
NGL sales   124,383       167,027             267,622       364,840        
Oil sales   10,668       52,929             46,276       92,050        
Total oil and gas sales, as reported $ 349,258     $ 563,579     -38 %   $ 781,354     $ 1,235,233     -37 %
                                           
Derivative fair value (loss) income, as reported: $ (6,303 )   $ 195,245           $ 226,872     $ 133,514        
Cash settlements on derivative financial instruments – (gain) loss:                                          
Natural gas   (90,837 )     (20,396 )           (171,009 )     (19,524 )      
NGLs   (6,905 )     (15,918 )           (16,948 )     (40,782 )      
Crude Oil   (21,758 )     2,807             (31,472 )     1,965        
Total change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement, a non-GAAP measure $ (125,803 )   $ 161,738           $ 7,443     $ 75,173        
                                           
Transportation, gathering, processing and compression components:                                          
Natural gas $ 167,367     $ 185,353           $ 337,208     $ 374,435        
NGLs   110,718       115,866             225,642       229,439        
Oil   790                   790              
Total transportation, gathering, processing and compression, as reported $ 278,875     $ 301,219           $ 563,640     $ 603,874        
                                           
Natural gas, NGL and oil sales, including cash-settled derivatives: (c)                                          
Natural gas sales $ 305,044     $ 364,019           $ 638,465     $ 797,867        
NGL sales   131,288       182,945             284,570       405,622        
Oil sales   32,426       50,122             77,748       90,085        
Total $ 468,758     $ 597,086     -21 %     1,000,783       1,293,574     -23 %
                                           
Production of oil and gas during the periods (a):                                          
Natural gas (mcf)   151,127,582       143,163,003     6 %     296,888,174       283,684,666     5 %
NGL (bbl)   9,716,261       9,847,268     -1 %     19,349,296       19,459,815     -1 %
Oil (bbl)   720,125       982,324     -27 %     1,588,422       1,787,874     -11 %
Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b)   213,745,898       208,140,555     3 %     422,514,482       411,170,800     3 %
                                           
Production of oil and gas – average per day (a):                                          
Natural gas (mcf)   1,660,743       1,573,220     6 %     1,631,254       1,567,319     4 %
NGL (bbl)   106,772       108,212     -1 %     106,315       107,513     -1 %
Oil (bbl)   7,913       10,795     -27 %     8,728       9,878     -12 %
Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b)   2,348,856       2,287,259     3 %     2,321,508       2,271,662     2 %
                                           
Average prices, excluding derivative settlements and before third party transportation costs:                                          
Natural gas (mcf) $ 1.42     $ 2.40     -41 %   $ 1.57     $ 2.74     -43 %
NGL (bbl) $ 12.80     $ 16.96     -25 %   $ 13.83     $ 18.75     -26 %
Oil (bbl) $ 14.81     $ 53.88     -73 %   $ 29.13     $ 51.49     -43 %
Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) $ 1.63     $ 2.71     -40 %   $ 1.85     $ 3.00     -38 %
                                           
Average prices, including derivative settlements before third party transportation costs: (c)                                          
Natural gas (mcf) $ 2.02     $ 2.54     -21 %   $ 2.15     $ 2.81     -24 %
NGL (bbl) $ 13.51     $ 18.58     -27 %   $ 14.71     $ 20.84     -29 %
Oil (bbl) $ 45.03     $ 51.02     -12 %   $ 48.95     $ 50.39     -3 %
Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) $ 2.19     $ 2.87     -24 %   $ 2.37     $ 3.15     -25 %
                                           
Average prices, including derivative settlements and after third party
  transportation costs: (d)		                                          
Natural gas (mcf) $ 0.91     $ 1.25     -27 %   $ 1.01     $ 1.49     -32 %
NGL (bbl) $ 2.12     $ 6.81     -69 %   $ 3.05     $ 9.05     -66 %
Oil (bbl) $ 43.93     $ 51.02     -14 %   $ 48.45     $ 50.39     -4 %
Gas equivalent (mcfe) (b) $ 0.89     $ 1.42     -38 %   $ 1.03     $ 1.68     -38 %
                                           
Transportation, gathering and compression expense per mcfe $ 1.30     $ 1.45     -10 %   $ 1.33     $ 1.47     -9 %

(a)  Represents volumes sold regardless of when produced.
(b)  Oil and NGLs are converted at the rate of one barrel equals six mcfe based upon the approximate relative energy content of oil to natural gas, which is not necessarily indicative of the relationship of oil and natural gas prices.
(c)  Excluding third party transportation, gathering and compression costs.
(d)  Net of transportation, gathering and compression costs.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AS REPORTED TO INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, a non-GAAP measure          
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)          
  Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
   2020      2019        2020      2019    
                                           
(Loss) income from operations before income taxes, as reported $ (189,849 )   $ 155,284     (222 ) %   $ 5,344     $ 162,391     (97 ) %
Adjustment for certain special items:                                          
Loss (gain) on sale of assets   426       (5,867 )           (121,673 )     (5,678 )      
(Gain) loss on ARO settlements   12                   12              
Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement   125,803       (161,738 )           (7,443 )     (75,173 )      
Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties   5,524       12,770             10,937       25,429        
Rig release penalty         1,436                   1,436        
Gain on early extinguishment of debt   (8,991 )                 (21,914 )            
Impairment of proved property                     77,000              
Lawsuit settlements   776       1,190             1,591       1,896        
Exit and termination costs   10,297       2,180             11,892       2,180        
Exit and termination costs – non-cash stock-based compensation         26                   26        
Brokered natural gas and marketing – non-cash stock-based compensation   168       553             581       1,001        
Direct operating – non-cash stock-based compensation   434       549             884       1,140        
Exploration expenses – non-cash stock-based compensation   372       388             702       876        
General & administrative – non-cash stock-based compensation   9,179       9,500             17,208       19,138        
Deferred compensation plan – non-cash adjustment   12,587       (11,142 )           4,050       (7,561 )      
                                           
(Loss) income before income taxes, as adjusted   (33,262 )     5,129     -749   %     (20,829 )     127,101     -116   %
                                           
Income tax expense (benefit), as adjusted                                          
Current   (3 )                 (366 )            
Deferred (a)   (8,315 )     1,282             (5,207 )     31,792        
                                           
Net (loss) income excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ (24,944 )   $ 3,847     -748   %   $ (15,256 )   $ 95,309     -116   %
                                           
Non-GAAP (loss) income per common share                                          
Basic $ (0.10 )   $ 0.02     -600   %   $ (0.06 )   $ 0.38     -116   %
Diluted $ (0.10 )   $ 0.02     -600   %   $ (0.06 )   $ 0.38     -116   %
                                           
Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding, if dilutive   239,472       248,436             242,717       249,042        
                                           

(a)  Deferred taxes are estimated to be approximately 25% for 2020 and 2019.

    

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS), EXCLUDING
CERTAIN ITEMS AND ADJUSTMENT EARNINGS PER SHARE, non-GAAP measures 		                             
(In thousands, except per share data)                              
  Three Months Ended
June 30,		     Six Months Ended
  June 30,		  
   2020      2019      2020      2019  
                               
Net (loss) income, as reported $ (146,569 )   $ 115,185     $ (1,594 )   $ 116,604  
Adjustment for certain special items:                              
Loss (gain) on sale of assets   426       (5,867 )     (121,673 )     (5,678 )
Loss (gain) on ARO settlements   12             12        
Gain on early extinguishment of debt   (8,991 )           (21,914 )      
Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement   125,803       (161,738 )     (7,443 )     (75,173 )
Impairment of proved property               77,000        
Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties   5,524       12,770       10,937       25.429  
Lawsuit settlements   776       1,190       1,591       1,896  
Rig release penalty         1,436             1,436  
Exit and termination costs   10,297       2,180       11,892       2,180  
Non-cash stock-based compensation   10,153       11,016       19,375       22,181  
Deferred compensation plan   12,587       (11,142 )     4,050       (7,561 )
Tax impact   (34,962 )     38,817       12,511       13,995  
                               
Net (loss) income excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure $ (24,944 )   $ 3,847     $ (15,256 )   $ 95,309  
                               
Net (loss) income per diluted share, as reported $ (0.61 )   $ 0.46     $ (0.01 )   $ 0.46  
Adjustment for certain special items per diluted share:                              
(Gain) loss on sale of assets   0.00       (0.02 )     (0.50 )     (0.02 )
Loss (gain) on ARO settlements   0.00             0.00        
Gain on early extinguishment of debt   (0.04 )           (0.09 )      
Change in fair value related to derivatives prior to settlement   0.53       (0.65 )     (0.03 )     (0.30 )
Impairment of proved property               0.32        
Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties   0.02       0.05       0.05       0.10  
Lawsuit settlements   0.00       0.00       0.01       0.01  
Rig release penalty         0.01             0.01  
Exit and termination costs   0.04       0.01       0.05       0.01  
Non-cash stock-based compensation   0.04       0.04       0.08       0.09  
Deferred compensation plan   0.05       (0.04 )     0.02       (0.03 )
Adjustment for rounding differences   0.02             (0.01 )     (0.01 )
Tax impact   (0.15 )     0.16       0.05       0.06  
                               
Net (loss) income per diluted share, excluding certain items, a
   non-GAAP measure 		$ (0.10 )   $ 0.02     $ (0.06 )   $ 0.38  
                               
Adjusted (loss) earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure:                              
Basic $ (0.10 )   $ 0.02     $ (0.06 )   $ 0.38  
Diluted $ (0.10 )   $ 0.02     $ (0.06 )   $ 0.38  
                               


RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF CASH MARGIN PER MCFE, a non-GAAP measure                              
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data)                              
  Three Months Ended
June 30,		     Six Months Ended
  June 30,		  
   2020      2019      2020      2019  
                               
Revenues                              
Natural gas, NGL and oil sales, as reported $ 349,258     $ 563,579     $ 781,354     $ 1,235,233  
Derivative fair value income (loss), as reported   (6,303 )     195,245       226,872       133,514  
  Less non-cash fair value (gain) loss   125,803       (161,738 )     (7,443 )     (75,173 )
Brokered natural gas and marketing and other, as reported   33,591       92,605         62,240       230,819  
  Less ARO settlement and other (gains) losses   (282 )     (665 )     (542 )     (736 )
  Cash revenue applicable to production   502,067       689,026       1,062,481       1,523,657  
                               
Expenses                              
Direct operating, as reported   24,394       33,981       56,429       67,208  
  Less direct operating stock-based compensation   (434 )     (549 )     (884 )     (1,140 )
Transportation, gathering and compression, as reported   278,875       301,219       563,640       603,874  
Production and ad valorem taxes, as reported   5,557       9,889       14,576       21,199  
Brokered natural gas and marketing, as reported   38,161       101,117       70,785       233,422  
  Less brokered natural gas and marketing stock-based compensation   (168 )     (553 )     (581 )     (1,001 )
General and administrative, as reported   38,288       49,195       80,542       95,833  
  Less G&A stock-based compensation   (9,179 )     (9,500 )     (17,208 )     (19,138 )
  Less lawsuit settlements   (776 )     (1,190 )     (1,591 )     (1,896 )
Interest expense, as reported   48,624       51,727       96,142       103,264  
  Less amortization of deferred financing costs   (2,135 )     (1,805 )     (4,196 )     (3,593 )
  Cash expenses   421,207       533,531       857,654       1,098,032  
                               
Cash margin, a non-GAAP measure $ 80,860     $ 155,495     $ 204,827     $ 425,625  
                               
Mmcfe produced during period   213,746       208,141       422,514       411,171  
                               
Cash margin per mcfe $ 0.38     $ 0.75     $ 0.48     $ 1.04  
                               
                               
RECONCILIATION OF (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO CASH MARGIN                              
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data)                              
  Three Months Ended
June 30,		     Six Months Ended
  June 30,		  
    2020       2019       2020       2019  
                               
(Loss) income before income taxes, as reported $ (189,849 )   $ 155,284     $   5,344     $ 162,391  
Adjustments to reconcile (loss) income before income taxes to cash
   margin: 		                             
ARO settlements and other gains   (282 )     (665 )     (542 )     (736 )
Derivative fair value loss (income)   6,303       (195,245 )     (226,872 )     (133,514 )
Net cash receipts on derivative settlements   119,500       33,507       219,429       58,341  
Exploration expense   7,655       7,721       14,402       15,444  
Lawsuit settlements   776       1,190       1,591       1,896  
Rig release penalty         1,436             1,436  
Exit and termination costs   10,297       2,180       11,892       2,180  
Deferred compensation plan   12,587       (11,142 )     4,050       (7,561 )
Stock-based compensation (direct operating, brokered natural gas and marketing, general and administrative and termination costs)   10,153       11,016       19,375       22,181  
Interest – amortization of deferred financing costs   2,135       1,805       4,196       3,593  
Depletion, depreciation and amortization   104,626       141,505       207,612       280,223  
Loss (gain) on sale of assets   426       (5,867 )     (121,673 )     (5,678 )
Gain on early extinguishment of debt   (8,991 )           (21,914 )      
Impairment of proved property and other assets               77,000        
Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties   5,524       12,770       10,937       25,429  
Cash margin, a non-GAAP measure $ 80,860     $ 155,495     $ 204,827     $ 425,625  
                               

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION

HEDGING POSITION AS OF June 30, 2020 – (Unaudited)  

    Daily Volume   Hedge Price
  Gas  1      
         
  Jul-Oct 2020 3-way Collar 60,000 Mmbtu   $1.75 / $2.00 x $2.53
  3Q 2020 Swaps 1,206,522 Mmbtu   $2.58
  4Q 2020 Swaps 1,087,147 Mmbtu   $2.60
         
  Apr-Oct 2021 Collars 60,000 Mmbtu   $2.60 x $3.00
  2021 3-way Collars 240,000 Mmbtu   $1.99 / $2.33 x $2.60
  2021 Swaps 70,000 Mmbtu   $2.61
         
  Oil 2      
         
  3Q 2020 Swaps 8,000 bbls   $58.19
  4Q 2020 Swaps 6,000 bbls   $58.02
         
  2021 Swaps 1,000 bbls   $55.00
         
         
  C3 Propane      
         
  3Q 2020 Swaps 3,022 bbls   $0.470/gallon
         
  nC4 Butane 3      
         
  3Q 2020 Swaps 2,500 bbls   $0.570/gallon
         
  C5 Natural Gasoline      
         
  3Q 2020 Swaps 1,674 bbls   $0.732/gallon

(1) Range sold natural gas call swaptions of 180,000 Mmbtu/d for calendar 2021 at an average strike price of $2.825 per Mmbtu.  Range also sold 60,000 Mmbtu/d of 3Q20 $2.50 strike calls.

(2) Range sold 500 bbls/d of 3Q20 $59.00 strike WTI calls, and call swaption of 1,000 bbls/d for calendar 2021 at an average strike price of $55.00.

(3) Range sold nC4 butane calls of 2,500 bbls/d for 3Q20 at an average strike price of $0.57 per gallon.

SEE WEBSITE FOR OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION FOR THE PERIODS
AND ADDITIONAL HEDGING DETAILS

Primary Logo

