August blue crab trap closures for east coast of Florida canceled

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has canceled the blue crab trap closures previously scheduled for Aug. 10-19 and 20-29, for all waters from Nassau through Palm Beach counties. Recreational and commercial blue crab traps may remain in the water during this period.
