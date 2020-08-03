Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 926 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,229 in the last 365 days.

Supreme Court welcomes new law clerks

The North Dakota Supreme Court is pleased to announce the following individuals who began their one-year clerkship with the North Dakota Supreme Court on August 3, 2020.

Logan Carpenter of Moffit, North Dakota, received a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Jamestown. Mr. Carpenter received his J.D. from the University of North Dakota School of Law in May 2020. Logan is the son of David and Vicki Carpenter of Moffit.

Alexandra Carthew of Fargo, North Dakota, received a B.A. in English Literature from the University of Oregon. Ms. Carthew received her J.D. from the University of North Dakota School of Law in May 2020. Alexandra is the daughter of Laurie Tyre-Carthew of Dickinson and Richard Carthew of Marina Del Rey, California.

Erica Skogen Hovey of Bismarck, North Dakota, received a B.S. in Political Science and Philosophy from the North Dakota State University. Ms. Hovey received her J.D. from the University of North Dakota School of Law in May 2020. Erica is the daughter of Jody and Tammy Skogen of Mandan.

Matthew Keller of Fargo, North Dakota, received a B.S. in Political Science and a Minor in Psychology from the North Dakota State University. Mr. Keller received his J.D. from the University of North Dakota School of Law in May 2020. Matthew is the son of Rodney and Jeanne Keller of Fargo.

Katelyn Krabbenhoft of Fargo, North Dakota, received a B.S. in Psychology and Philosophy from the North Dakota State University. Ms. Krabbenhoft received her J.D. from the University of Wyoming College of Law in May 2020. Katelyn is the daughter of Charles and Julie Krabbenhoft of Fargo.

You just read:

Supreme Court welcomes new law clerks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.