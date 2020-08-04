Photo by Artem Beliaikin from Pexels Happiness Podcast Dr. Robert Puff, Ph.D.

We all experience peak moments of exhilaration in our lives, but hanging on to them too tightly can keep us from seeing the beauty each new moment brings.

In life, we are all lucky to experience pinnacle moments. It might be our wedding day or the birth of our first child. It might be the achievement of goal — like a graduation or promotion, or even a literal pinnacle moment where we reach the top of an actual mountaintop.Such moments are a gift to savor. Yet if we are to keep from holding ourselves back from pleasures to follow, we are best off when we experience them and then let them go.It seems counterintuitive. Don't we imagine that the best moments of our lives might sustain us in our more difficult times that follow? But the truth is that happiness in life is found not in peak moments, but in a succession of smaller pleasures. Happiness happens when we find the potential for joy with each new breath, each new observance.How can you be happy in the moment?• Be like a child. Young children don't bring expectation to each new moment; they just observe and take pleasure in each moment as it comes. We can cultivate that appreciation of the now by adopting this mindset.• Welcome the new. Each new breath brings a new opportunity for joy. Savor what each new moment brings, because each is its own distinct pleasure.• Let go of the past. The best moment of your life so far lives in the past. But there are other best moments to come, if we let them. Too much attention to where we've been can take our eyes off the prize of where we are now.Each of life's pleasures is a delicious gift — and these gifts keep coming, moment by moment, forever. The past — even the pleasurable past — is a heavy load that we carry in our two arms. When we let those moments go, we stand ready to receive the good things that are coming our way.

#285 Happiness – Let the Good Times Go