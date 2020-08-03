Public information session on PFAS/GenX at Chemours’ Fayetteville Works facility postponed; information session rescheduled to August 13

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) community information session scheduled for tomorrow, August 4, about current actions to prevent and remediate PFAS contamination at the Chemours Fayetteville Works Facility has been postponed due to potential impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias.

The public information session has been rescheduled for Thursday, August 13. The session will be held by web conference, and the public is invited to participate by phone or online.

Topics will include updates on actions pertaining to the February 2019 Consent Order and drinking water well sampling results as well as updates from the divisions of Waste Management, Air Quality and Water Resources. Officials from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will also discuss the Community Involvement Plan.

Event title: GenX public information session

Date and Time: Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Phone: US TOLL +1-415-655-0003, Access code: 161 074 7124

WebEx Link: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/onstage/g.php?MTID=e7d23b731e33f5777696ce8ac08c8de4e

Event Password: GenX804

To Comment: Community members who would like to ask questions or provide comments can pre-register by completing this form at: https://bit.ly/32HIRmE, by sending an email with your name to comments.chemours@ncdenr.gov and put “August 13 public information session” in the subject line or by leaving a voicemail with your name and phone number at 919-707-8233. Those who registered prior to August 4 remain on the list of speakers and do not need to register again.

Following the presentations by DEQ and DHHS representatives, community members who pre-registered will have an opportunity to ask questions. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions through a chat feature in the web conferencing software.

More information about the state’s investigation can be found at: https://deq.nc.gov/news/hot-topics/genx-investigation. Information for residents can be found at: https://deq.nc.gov/news/key-issues/genx-investigation/genx-information-residents.

