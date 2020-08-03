eXp World Holdings Acquires Leading Real Estate Search Technology Company Showcase IDX

Companies to Create Consumer Home-search Platform

/EIN News/ -- BELLINGHAM, Wash., Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the parent company for eXp Realty and VirBELA, today announced it has acquired all the assets of Showcase IDX , the leading real estate search technology company that helps agents market and grow their businesses and online presence.



Showcase IDX’s services include property search for online and mobile platforms, lead generation, state-of-the-art mapping, and CRM tools and integrations. With this acquisition, eXp will be able to strategically focus on creating a consumer portal and continued innovation in the home-search technology space. Showcase IDX will continue the growth of its existing IDX product and business, providing customers ongoing value and improvements over time.

Founded in 2003, Showcase IDX’s customers include thousands of agents from the United States’ most successful brokerages. Showcase IDX will be wholly owned by eXp World Holdings, but its business will remain separate and continue to operate its services for customers. Showcase IDX’s Founder and CEO Scott Lockhart and all staff will remain, moving the company’s Atlanta-based operations to a team suite in VirBELA Open Campus, a free virtual world where anyone can host or attend immersive online events, meetings and classes.

"We're very impressed by the technology and talent that Showcase IDX has assembled, and we look forward to working together to expand eXp’s reach by creating a consumer portal for home search, market intelligence and agent marketing,” said eXp World Holdings CEO and Founder Glenn Sanford. "Together, we have big plans to help agents engage with consumers in a more significant way, and ultimately build their business.”

“The Showcase team has always had a mission of helping agents meaningfully connect and engage with online consumers, and joining the eXp World Holdings family will allow us to accelerate that,” said Lockhart. "We both are focused on creating new ways to help people find and buy the home of their dreams with the expertise of a professional real estate agent. This approach puts the home buyer and seller at the heart of the process, guided by innovative cloud-based tools for agents and teams that help provide consistently exceptional experiences at scale.”

About eXp World Holdings

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) owns eXp Realty, Showcase IDX and VirBELA.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, is one of the fastest-growing, global residential real estate companies with more than 32,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

Showcase IDX is the leading real estate search technology company that helps agents market and grow their businesses and online presence. Showcase IDX’s services include property search for online and mobile platforms, lead generation, state-of-the-art mapping, and CRM tools and integration.

VirBELA is an immersive technology platform for business, events and education. Its modern, cloud-based environment provides a virtual experience for workers, attendees, students and more to communicate, collaborate, meet and socialize.

