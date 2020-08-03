Exagen Inc. Announces a Collaboration with Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) for Antiphospholipid Syndrome

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), an organization dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases, announced today a collaboration with Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York City. This well-respected institution is the world’s leading academic medical center for autoimmune diseases and musculoskeletal health; for 28 consecutive years it has been among the top-ranked hospitals in the nation for rheumatology and orthopedics.



Antiphospholipid syndrome (APS) is an autoimmune clotting disorder which most commonly increases the risk of blood clots and pregnancy complications as a result of antiphospholipid antibodies (aPL). Complement cascade, which is part of the immune system, is involved in the development of aPL-related clinical problems. This proof-of-concept clinical study, led by Doruk Erkan, MD, MPH, rheumatologist at the Barbara Volcker Center for Women and Rheumatic Diseases at HSS, will investigate complement activation markers, and additional biomarkers, in different subgroups of aPL-positive patients.

“We’re pleased to be partnering with HSS. Exagen shares a common goal with HSS to advance the science of rheumatology through research, leading to the highest quality patient care and enhancing the quality of life for all,” said Ron Rocca, President and CEO of Exagen.

For more information about this study, please contact Joann Vega at vegaj@hss.edu or call 212-774-2795.

