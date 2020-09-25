New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in New Mexico or Their Family to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Superior Compensation Results

"For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in New Mexico or their loved ones are welcome to call attorney Erik Karst at 800-714-0303.” — New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center

The New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are appealing to a Navy Veteran or a Department of Defense worker in New Mexico who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in New Mexico or their family to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Kart von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to get some clarity and an understanding of how the mesothelioma compensation process works. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma might exceed a million dollars-if the lawyers they hire know what they are doing.

The New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center is warning that because of the Coronavirus many Navy Veterans with mesothelioma were probably initially diagnosed with COVID-19 or they delayed medical treatment because they did not want to get exposed to this Chinese virus at a hospital ER. "If your loved one has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma-there is a good chance it is in a more advanced stage.

The New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in New Mexico including communities such as Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Taos, Rio Rancho, Las Cruces, Roswell, or Farmington.

For the best possible treatment options in New Mexico we strongly recommend the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim or their family get to the right physicians at the hospital we have indicated: The University of New Mexico Cancer Center, Albuquerque, New Mexico: http://cancer.unm.edu/ .

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, mesothelioma does happen in New Mexico. https://NewMexico.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in New Mexico include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, civilian employees of the Defense Department, manufacturing, or industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma